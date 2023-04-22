Sustainable ETFs: This is how investors find the green savings plan for life

Dhe German savers have taken a liking to the product that many experts are celebrating as the innovation of the century in the financial sector: the ETF savings plan. After all, the combination of regular stock market investing and extremely low-cost, diversified index funds allows almost anyone to build wealth effortlessly. But many Germans now want more. Your ETF savings plan for life should be sustainable.

However, the perfect investment idea cannot be transformed that easily. If you want your broadly diversified ETF savings plan to be sustainable, you have to make compromises.

In this country there are no fewer than 48 ETFs that invest globally according to more or less strict sustainability rules. If you want to have an overview here, you first have to know three abbreviations: ESG, SRI and PAB. ESG stands for the English terms Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, i.e. companies that are characterized by environmental protection and social and corporate responsibility. SRI is the abbreviation for Socially Responsible Investing.

The relevant funds strive not only to exclude everything that harms people and the environment, but also to help make the world a better place by channeling cash flows to the right places. If you want to be on the safe side with the climate, you should stick to PAB. That means Paris-Aligned Benchmark.

Only companies that take the Paris climate targets into account are included here. This is the more demanding of the two index standards formulated by the EU as part of its action plan for more sustainable finance. Numerous fund companies have now published index funds based on the PAB standard.

In general, the stricter the criteria, the fewer companies can be found in the corresponding index fund. Investors have to make compromises, especially when it comes to spreading the money as widely as possible around the world with basic ETFs. If you want to diversify your money broadly, you will not be satisfied with every stock position in the ETF. Anyone who attaches great importance to sustainability in their investments must choose products with a significantly stricter selection, i.e. fewer stocks.

As with the classic basic ETF savings plan, investors can choose between different models. Beginners who want little work rely on the solution with a world ETF that covers both industrialized and emerging countries. The disadvantage: The world is only reproduced here in a very woodcut-like manner, and the emerging countries in particular only have a relatively low weight.

The only way to change that is by combining two ETFs: a world index fund that invests in developed countries and an index fund for emerging markets. Experts advise mixing both types in a ratio of 2:1, i.e. two thirds industrialized countries and one third emerging markets.

But the two-fund solution also has the disadvantage that Europe is only weighted very slightly because Wall Street is the largest stock exchange in the western world. To get around this, investors can reduce the industrialized and emerging market share so that ten percent of the basic ETFs remain for a broadly diversified Europe product.

Source: Infographic WORLD

In the one-fund solution category, the diversification king among the green basic ETFs is the Vanguard ESG Global All Cap. With almost 6000 titles, it is the sustainable basic ETF with the most titles. According to ESG rules, companies from controversial industries such as oil and gas, tobacco, alcohol, armaments, gambling are sorted out. That’s why, for example, the luxury goods group LVMH, which has champagne under its roof, is not in the fund.

The UBS MSCI ACWI SRI and the Amundi MSCI ACWI SRI PAB are even stricter. In addition to the general negative selection, i.e. the exclusion of controversial sectors, other business models are filtered out of the world index MSCI ACWI. The minimum ESG rating a company must have is the third-highest, A, and in the end, only a quarter of the index companies make the selection.

As a result, Apple, Amazon, Meta or Nestlé, for example, are not included in the funds. This is why the UBS MSCI ACWI SRI only contains 547 shares. In addition, the Amundi fund only includes companies that comply with the Paris Climate Convention, i.e. have halved their previous CO₂ emissions and save a further seven percent every year. The number of companies in the Amundi MSCI ACWI SRI PAB is reduced to 455 titles.

Source: Infographic WORLD

For pragmatists, the iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened ETF is worth a look, which is one of the best performers in recent years among green fundamentals. The product is at best “light green” because it categorically excludes fewer sectors. However, this has the advantage that the basic ETF better reflects the broader world of investors by sector. Oil companies such as ConocoPhilips or TotalEnergies can also be found in the ETF.

The top performers also include the Rize Environmental Impact 100 ETF, which contains 100 companies that want to make the world a better place. However, the main focus is on providers of alternative energies, so the fund is only suitable as a classic basic investment to a limited extent.

The BNP Paribas Easy Circular Economy Leaders ETF is similar. It contains only 50 global companies whose business model adheres to strict circular economy principles. The fund has posted double-digit growth this year. The performance is also impressive over a period of several years.

It’s all about the abbreviations

If you are looking for a two- or three-fund solution for your basic savings plan, you can look for similar abbreviations. The Amundi MSCI World SRI PAB proceeds in a similar way to its sister product Amundi MSCI ACWI SRI PAB – with the difference that the investment universe is not the MSCI ACWI but the industrialized country index MSCI World.

The BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe Small Caps S-SRI PAB is a good European component. He combs the universe of European values ​​for sustainable companies. Europe is home to many small innovative companies, so-called hidden champions, 162 of which can be found in the BNP index fund. In this respect, savers with the three-fund solution also have such titles in their basic savings plan.

