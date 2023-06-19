Home » Sustainable fashion at Klaamotte in Kelkheim
Sustainable fashion at Klaamotte in Kelkheim

Sustainable fashion at Klaamotte in Kelkheim

Moths are nuisances, both in the kitchen and in the closet. But if they come along as “klaa”, i.e. “small” moth, quasi as “Klaamotte”, things look different. What comes along as a cute play on words looks like a serious business idea on the clothes rail. Tina Jezeran and Roland Bedenbender, a married couple from Kelkheim, primarily sell classic blouses and shirts in white, light blue and black under the Klaamotte label. The special feature: Your textiles were awarded the “Blue Angel” a year ago. “We are the first in Germany to have achieved this for shirts and blouses,” says Bedenbender, not without pride.

In 2015, the self-employed IT consultant had the idea of ​​going into shirt production himself. “I couldn’t find a shirt that I really liked,” he says. Prerequisite: Production should be ecological and sustainable at all levels. It took them two and a half years to optimize everything from the button to the fit, from the material to the production, so that it met their requirements.

