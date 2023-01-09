Resources

The Tuscany Region is the one where Trenitalia has invested the most resources on the Blues, around 293 million euros for 44 trains. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, net of regional contributions, the investment was around 57 million for 11 Blues, a figure slightly higher than that used in Sardinia (52 million) with 12 trains, 9 of which co-financed by Trenitalia and the Autonomous Region of Sardinia and 3 by Trenitalia.

For the purchase of 13 new generation trains in Calabria Trenitalia spent 35 million, in Lazio the expense was 20 million (3 Blues but only 3 new trains). In Sicily the Blues were entirely purchased by the Region and then granted to Trenitalia.

According to the managing director of Trenitalia Luigi Corradi these trains “help to better respond to the needs of the territory and, at the same time, to lower the national average age of the regional trains in circulation in Italy which will, in this way, be the youngest and most modern of Europe”.

Meanwhile Rfi invests in electrification

Certainly Rfi, the lead company of the infrastructure pole of the FS group, continues to consider investment in electrification a priority. Resources have already been used for the design and construction of the electrification of over 1,500 kilometers of lines not yet electrified and further interventions are planned on over 270 kilometers of lines: at an economic level this translates into a total investment of 2 billion euro, of which 700 million from Pnrr funds.

Among the lines on which resources have already been invested for the design and construction of electrification, the Como-Lecco, the Veneto basin, the Trento-Bassano, the Empoli-Siena, the Salerno-Mercato SS-Avellino-Benevento, the Foggia-Potenza, the Cagliari-Decimomannu-Iglesias/Carbonia. Rfi has planned electrification on seven lines: Brescia-Parma, Monza-Molteno, Calalzo-Ponte nelle Alpi, Cerea-Isola Della Scala, Legnago-Rovigo, Vicenza-Schio, Granarolo F-.Lugo-Lavezzola.