SUV instead of Fiesta – this reveals the decline of small cars

Ford in Cologne ends production of the Fiesta this Friday. After 47 years and more than 15 million vehicles produced, the last small car with this name is now rolling off the assembly line.

This is not only a turning point for the automobile manufacturer from the USA, but also shows how the market in Germany and mobility have changed.

When the Fiesta came on the market in 1976, the car cost 8440 German marks. That was by no means little. At that time, the average gross earnings of a full-time employee in the Federal Republic was around 1,930 Deutschmarks per month. In view of a slightly lower tax ratio, there was a little more left over than today, namely around 1200 Deutschmarks. Thus, the Fiesta cost an average earner in West Germany almost exactly seven monthly net wages.

The most recently sold model with 75 hp was available in the most basic version for 20,350 euros. In the meantime, wages and salaries have risen sharply, but money no longer has the same purchasing power as it did in the 1970s.

In addition, the tax and duty burden has grown, which means that a full-time employee with an average monthly gross salary of 4240 euros generally arrives at just over 2600. This means that today’s “Fiesta” version costs about seven and a half net salaries, slightly more than the first model from the 70s.

Measured against disposable income, small cars have not become cheaper in recent decades, but rather more expensive. The list prices for competing models such as the Renault Clio and Fiat 500 are a good 2000 euros below the Fiesta, the VW Polo costs a similar amount and the Peugeot 208 around 3000 euros more.

However, drivers’ demands on their cars have obviously also increased. Small cars have been in less and less demand for years. Instead, Germans want SUVs in which they can sit higher and have a greater sense of security. Currently, the proportion of small models in new registrations is only 11.4 percent, in 2008 it was 18 percent.

The conditions for buying a car are different today than they were in the 1970s. At the beginning of the Fiesta era, only around half of German private households even owned a vehicle, according to an analysis by the Federal Statistical Office. Back then, buying a small car often meant moving from two-wheelers to cars.

At the beginning of the 1980s, the proportion of motorized households in the Federal Republic rose sharply to two thirds (65 percent). Today, the statisticians put the rate at just under 78 percent – ​​a value that has not changed much in the past 20 years.

If you compare the last generation of the Fiesta with the original model from 1976, then the cars don’t have much in common. Like all cars, the little Ford has also undergone enormous technical development over the past four decades. The product has changed: today’s standard equipment elements such as air conditioning, ABS or power steering were still reserved for the luxury class. Even a radio was an expensive extra, while today digital offerings like Apple’s CarPlay are a given.

The electric car industry is bucking the trend

From an economic point of view, the small car is still the simplest version of the car – and employees in Germany have to spend a little more working time on this product today in order to be able to afford it. This contrasts with the trend towards generally cheaper electrical appliances, but also food and agricultural products.

According to a calculation by the German Economic Institute (IW), employees in the mid-1970s had to work an average of 65 hours and 45 minutes to be able to buy a television. It was presumably a color model after all, until before the 1974 World Cup, most Germans had a black and white device. In order to be able to afford a modern television, it now only takes a good 22 working hours.

Electronics have become more affordable for average earners. The same applies to food: A good four decades ago, a fried chicken cost the equivalent of 2.39 euros – about half an hour’s wages. Today, employees have to work just a quarter of an hour to be able to afford the “broiler”.

In contrast to the Fiesta, these products have become cheaper in terms of working time. The same applies to petrol as to vehicles: measured against the purchasing power of employees, fuel is just as expensive as it was then. And electricity has even become more expensive. According to the IW, in 1974 employees had to work three hours and 51 minutes to pay 200 kilowatt hours (kWh). In 2022, this required more than four hours of work. Since more and more Germans are switching to electric cars, the price of electricity is a relevant variable.

The fact that the production of the Fiesta in Cologne will be followed by an electric SUV fits in with the current trend. Unlike in the 1970s, when fuel-efficient cars became fashionable as a result of the oil crisis, electric cars and SUVs are now seen as a lucrative market segment from the manufacturers’ point of view. The new Ford Explorer, a car the size of Volkswagen’s ID.4, is said to cost around 45,000 euros. It will be built in Cologne from the second half of the year, based on VW technology.

A new, cheap, small electric Ford is not to be expected for the time being. CEO Jim Farley recently announced that his company will no longer serve all market segments. You limit yourself to those series with which you can earn the most money, for example pick-ups in the USA.

Meanwhile, in Europe there is a debate about the affordability of mobility in the electric age. The head of the Stellantis Group, Carlos Tavares, repeatedly emphasizes that there is a social issue associated with cars. Conversely, he is resisting the demand by the French Minister for Economic Affairs, Bruno le Maire, that small electric cars of the Peugeot and Citroën brands should continue to be built in France. Stellantis is relocating their production to cheaper locations in Southern and Eastern Europe and North Africa.

Volkswagen will also build the four electric small car models from VW, Skoda and Cupra planned from 2025 in Spain. The target is prices below 25,000 euros. Cheaper cars will probably not be possible until the end of the decade, when batteries become cheaper.

The cheapest small electric car in Europe is currently the Dacia Spring from the Renault group, with list prices starting at 23,000 euros. How this price comes about is no secret: the car is made in China.

