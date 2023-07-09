Suv overturns in Brianza, a 22-year-old died. The speed race hypothesis emerges

Suv overturns and catches fire, driving a friend of the dead boy. Check the hypothesis speed race

Nth death on the road, possibly caused by a “speed race”. On the night of 7 July, a 22-year-old boy, residing in Limbiate in the province of Monza and Brianza, died after the suv on which he was traveling went off the road, overturning several times and then catching fire. However, it was not the victim, Arnold Selishta, who was driving, but another person. According to what Sky Tg 24 reports, “the hypothesis is that the SUV was the same racing a BMW m8 on which some friends of the victim were on board: their cell phones will be examined to ascertain that everything was not organized also to be then disseminated on social platforms”.

READ ALSO: Casal Palocco, prohibiting the rental of racing cars for the very young: the proposal

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

