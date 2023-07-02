Suzhou Good Technetium to Increase Capital of Malaysian Subsidiary AICS by 25.2 Million Yuan

Suzhou Good-technique, a Chinese electronic technology company, has announced plans to increase the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia, AIC SEMICONDUCTOR SDN.BHD (AICS). The company intends to use its own funds from Technetium Electronic Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. to support the capital increase.

Once this round of capital increase is completed, Goodtech Electronic Technology will increase the capital of AICS by 25.2 million yuan (approximately 3.5 million US dollars). This will result in Good-tech Electronic Technology‘s registered capital changing from 113 million yuan to 138.2 million yuan, while AICS’s registered capital will increase from 28.815 million US dollars to 32.315 million US dollars (subject to approval from industrial and commercial registration).

The decision to increase capital is driven by the need to meet the production and operation requirements of AICS, considering the company’s growing subsidiary in Malaysia. Due to geopolitical reasons, overseas customers are looking for cooperation outside of China. Malaysia is a favorable location for such partnerships, particularly in the semiconductor industry, which boasts a mature ecological environment. AICS, located in Kedah Technology Park, Malaysia, will leverage the support of Good Technetium Technology to rapidly expand its production capacity and overseas production bases.

The semiconductor industry plays a crucial role in Malaysia and is attracting significant attention from overseas customers. The presence of neighboring semiconductor companies further enhances the appeal of Kedah Technology Park as an ideal location for AICS’s expansion plans.

Source: Jiemian News, Interface News

