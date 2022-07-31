Original title: Announcement of Suzhou Guoxin Technology Co., Ltd. on receiving government subsidies

The board of directors and all directors of the company guarantee that there are no false records, misleading statements or major omissions in the content of this announcement, and assume legal responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of its content in accordance with the law.

1. Basic information on obtaining subsidies

From January 1, 2022 to July 29, 2022, Suzhou Guoxin Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) and its subsidiaries received a total of RMB 25.447 million in government subsidies (including The company announced that it has received a special fund of 6 million yuan for government listing incentives), of which government subsidies related to income are 25.447 million yuan, and government subsidies related to assets are 00,000 yuan.

2. Types of subsidies and their impact on the company

The company confirms the above matters and divides the types of subsidies according to the relevant provisions of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 16-Government Subsidies. The company received government grants related to income of RMB 25,447,000, and received government grants related to assets of RMB 0,000. The above-mentioned government subsidies received have a certain positive impact on the company’s profit and loss.

The above government subsidies have not been audited, and the specific accounting treatment and impact on the company’s profit and loss are ultimately subject to the results of the annual audit and confirmation of the audit institution. Investors are advised to make decisions with caution and pay attention to preventing investment risks.

Special announcement.

Suzhou Guoxin Technology Co., Ltd.

Board of Directors

July 30, 2022Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: