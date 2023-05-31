Suzhou Ziru Haiyan plans to upgrade another 150 million to help 11.58 million graduates settle down in ten cities-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: Suzhou Ziru Haiyan plans to upgrade another 150 million to help 11.58 million graduates settle down in ten cities

11.58 million!, Recently, the whole society is paying attention to the total number of graduates in 2023. The 2023 national college graduates are expected to reach 11.58 million, an increase of 820,000 year-on-year, and a new high. As the number of graduates continues to increase and the graduation season is approaching, issues such as the whereabouts and housing of fresh graduates in 2023 have attracted much attention. Number of graduates hits record high More than 30% went to first-tier cities According to relevant data, the total number of graduates of 11.58 million in 2023 will hit a new high again. From the perspective of graduates’ expected employment cities, the first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and the new first-tier represented by Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Nanjing all account for 30%. %. In terms of academic qualifications, masters and doctoral graduates have a more obvious preference for the new front-line, accounting for 40.5%, 9.2 percentage points higher than those who prefer the first-line, and 10.5 percentage points higher than the overall. New first-tier cities have become the primary preference of highly educated graduates. On the one hand, it is related to the industrial dispersal and other support policies in first-tier cities, and on the other hand, it is also related to the weakening of graduates’ “first-tier city complex”. The obvious favor of highly educated talents for the new first-tier cities will help bridge the talent gap between the new first-tier cities and the first-tier cities, and provide strong support for the future development of the new first-tier cities. Rent accounts for more than 30% Ziroom upgrades Haiyan plan to reduce burden In addition to finding a job, the cost of living is often one of the considerations that prevent fresh graduates from choosing their employment direction during the employment process. In some traditional first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as new first-tier cities represented by Suzhou, Hangzhou, and Nanjing, rent accounts for more than 30% of them, becoming one of the biggest burdens in life. In the traditional rental market, tenants often have to bear intermediary fees ranging from half a month to a month in addition to paying three mortgages and one rent, or paying one mortgage and one rent. The one-time five-month rent pressure often crushes their vision of going out to find a job. As a leading leasing company in China, after launching the 11th season of the “Haiyan Project” in April this year, Ziroom launched the “Special Settlement Assistance Action” in May. On the basis of rights and interests, two upgraded rights and interests, 150 million renting house settlement fee and free rent exchange within 30 days, were introduced to further enhance the sense of happiness of fresh college graduates. See also Confindustria: "Gas, prices and rates. The Italian industry is on the ropes". With expensive gas in 2023, 582 thousand seats are at risk Since 2013, Ziroom has provided special support for college graduates with zero deposit, monthly rent payment, and moving coupons, and named this “Haiyan Project”. It is understood that Ziroom’s “Haiyan Project” has attracted 3.5 million graduates to participate in the past 11 years, and the accumulated deposit reduction and exemption has reached nearly 1.2 billion yuan. Freshmen graduating in 2023 will participate in the “Haiyan Project” through Ziroom’s official APP, small programs and other platforms. After passing the graduate identity authentication, they only need to pay a minimum of one month’s rent to realize “carry-in bags”. In order to help fresh graduates reduce the burden of renting houses and better settle down across cities, Ziroom has specially launched a special support of 150 million renting house subsidies. Among them, Beijing and Shanghai regions provide cross-city relocation subsidies of 1,500 yuan and intra-city relocation subsidies of 1,000 yuan; Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Tianjin, Wuhan, and Suzhou regions provide cross-city relocation subsidies of 1,000 yuan and intra-city relocation subsidies of 600 yuan. After graduating from 2023 to participate in the certification Haiyan program through Ziroom’s official APP, they can receive subsidies and deduct them when signing contracts. (event poster, and some event rules) Regarding this resettlement action, Xie Jiafeng, general manager of Suhang Ziroom Public Relations, introduced: “In order to effectively solve the problem of college graduates renting houses and relieve the pressure of life for young people who have just entered the society. Suzhou Ziroom fully demonstrates corporate responsibility and uses long-term rental agencies to mediate The positive role of the leasing market, in addition to the original benefits of the “Haiyan Plan” for fresh graduates’ special rental housing support – monthly rent payments, deposit reductions, relocation discounts and other measures, has added this heavy benefit. Fully considering the differences in consumption levels and wages in various cities, we have formulated welfare activities of different amounts, and even launched a 30-day free rent exchange right, taking a large amount of marginal risks on the company, so as to help college graduates who are new to the society “Affordable, well-lived, and safe to live in”.” Over the past ten years, Suzhou-Hangzhou Ziru has accumulated more than 25,000 Suzhou-Hangzhou fresh graduates, and the deposit has been reduced or exempted by more than 37 million yuan. Since the beginning of this year, it has successively entered more than 100 colleges and universities in the province, introducing the relevant benefits and entitlements of the Haiyan Program to fresh graduates.

