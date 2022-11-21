Listen to the audio version of the article

Gt, Gran Turismo: the suffix that replaced the “F” in the abbreviation of the Suzuki Gsx-S1000 Gt explains well the change that has affected the model. Objective: to increase its propensity for tourism. The soft lines have given way to other more taut and drawn studied in the wind tunnel and two LED lights have arrived at the front, a larger windshield, a 6.5-inch color TFT LCD display that can be connected to a smartphone, the cruise control and two matching 36-litre panniers as standard (fits a full-face helmet).

How

The heart is still the in-line four-cylinder of the 999 cc Gixxer sports car, but with more power than the “F” – 152 hp – and with a maximum torque of 106 Nm. The technicians worked to have a more full-bodied delivery, with a smoother progression, making the bike more pleasant and manageable in city riding and on the road. The slipper clutch is now assisted: operating the lever requires less effort.

The double cradle frame and swingarm, also derived from Gsx-R, are made of aluminum and combined with a fully adjustable Kyb fork and a shock absorber with preload and rebound adjustment. The electronics are enclosed in the Sirs system, Suzuki intelligent ride system, an electronic platform that manages various devices in an integrated way, from the electronic accelerator with three delivery curves to traction control (five levels available and which can be deactivated), up to the Quick Shift gearbox System to shift up and down without having to pull the clutch lever.

How are you

On the saddle of the Gsx-S1000 Gt, at 810 mm from the ground, those over 190 cm like the writer will find themselves a bit constrained, with the handlebars a little too close to the torso, knees very bent and limited protection offered from the fairing. The less tall, on the other hand, will find an excellent welcome, with platforms at the right height for active riding and the 19-litre tank that you can grip well with your knees. The controls (unfortunately not illuminated) are at your fingertips, except for the one that activates the cruise control, on the right block, which forces you to move your hand. The display is very clear: the necessary information can be read on the fly; connecting it to the phone, you can see the maps of the navigator.

A few kilometers are enough to appreciate the generosity of the four-cylinder: it has a calm response when first opened, it is vigorous up to 5,000 rpm (here the handlebar and footrest vibrations begin to arrive) and becomes mean beyond that, like a true sports car; it’s incredible how well it picks up even from 35-40 km/h in sixth gear, at 2,000 rpm. The gearbox is perfectly set: it never gets stuck, it has regular and precise changes, with all types of use, both sporty and leisurely. In terms of brakes, the front one, where two 310 mm discs with Brembo monobloc calipers work, seemed slightly subdued to us, in the sense that you need to squeeze the lever well to get all the braking force. Finally, more devoted to the soft than to the rigid, the suspension absorbs any irregularity of the asphalt well, but encourages a rounded guide since the bike is more progressive in its movements. In short, perfect for… fast tourism.