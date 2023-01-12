Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Suzuki Jimny 5-door made its Indian debut at the New Delhi Auto Expo. Grown in length and with two more rear doors, the Jimny 5-door reaches just under four meters in combination as tradition with the 4WD AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive and the 5-speed manual gearbox. Already available for order in India, it is produced in the Indian Suzuki Maruti plant in Gurgaon only in the 102 bhp 1.5 petrol version.

Suzuki Jimny 5-door, interior



The new Suzuki Jimny 5-door presented in India features a new 9-inch central screen, instead of the 7-inch model seen on the European versions, with new graphics and wireless connectivity compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The seats for passengers have also increased, reaching five on the Indian version.

New Suzuki Jimny 5-door, dimensions



How long is the new Suzuki Jimny 5-door? The length is just under 4 metres, to be precise 3.98 meters against the 3.64 meters of the 3-door version for an overall increase of 34 centimetres. The increase in size was possible thanks to the longer wheelbase, which went from 2.25 meters to 2.59 metres. The height and width of 1.72 and 1.64 meters remain the same between the two body types. Among the aesthetic features remains the third rear window, while the load capacity starts from 208 liters and is expandable up to 332 liters.

Suzuki Jimny 5 Porte Hybrid



Waiting for official news, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door could arrive in Europe powered by the 129 horsepower 1.4 mild hybrid engine or even in the 115 horsepower 1.5 full hybrid version

Suzuki Jimny 5-door in Europe



For now, the arrival in Europe of the new Suzuki Jimny 5-door has not been confirmed or denied, despite the public’s expectations and the discontinuation of production of the 3-door version in a non-truck version. What is certain is the great success of the three-door, four-seater version, as confirmed by the increase in the prices of used models (decidedly higher than the new cost) after they left the price list.