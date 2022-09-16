Listen to the audio version of the article

After the mild-hybrid S-Cross, Suzuki updates its 4×4 SUV with a full hybrid version, “borrowing” both the same naturally aspirated engine and the electric one that debuted on the Suzuki Vitara Hybrid 140V 4WD Allgrip. Consequently Suzuki intends to propose an alternative to its compact SUV, since this S-Cross is 13 cm longer and therefore offers greater comfort to passengers.

The new S-Cross has an all-Italian soul, as it was designed at the Suzuki Style Center in Turin. It is immediately noticeable for the lines in step with the times, which intend to make it attractive to Italian motorists, who are second to none in terms of “aesthetic taste”.

We had the opportunity to test the S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 140V on the roads of Val Policella, putting it to the test even on a dirt and quite treacherous stretch. The car in the latter case, by setting the “Lock” mode, performed well, and had no problems climbing a path full of stones (even quite large) and gravel. Certainly it is not a model for those who daily walk these inaccessible paths, but if it happens to have to face them you can be sure that the 4×4 system knows its stuff. In addition, the mode selector provides one (Snow) also to tackle a snowy road.

Under the hood, as mentioned, the system already seen in the Vitara full hybrid is proposed again. We are therefore talking about a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine assisted by a 33.5 HP electric powertrain. Together the two engines are capable of delivering 116 hp. The electric motor allows you to travel approximately 5 km at a speed of 60 km / h when the 0.8 kWh battery is fully charged. Few? Certainly this electric motor is not designed for electric use over large distances, but only and almost exclusively to reduce consumption which, according to what has been ascertained, are (in the mixed WLTP cycle) around 6 liters per 100 km.

The robotic gearbox takes care of everything, which to tell the truth did not seem particularly brilliant. Too much time to change gears, a characteristic that has been verified above all on the motorway where, to switch from quanta to sixth gear, the gearbox brought the revs to over 4,500. Certainly not a good “spot” for those who aim to reduce consumption. Same thing starting from stationary when you need an idea to get out of a stop or a roundabout. The car stays a bit too much on its own, and it is necessary to give the gas to full throttle to trigger it (so to speak) before the other cars arrive. Things go a little better by entering the “sport” mode or switching to the manual gearbox that can be used with the special flaps behind the steering wheel.