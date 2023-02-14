The results of Svas Biosana

(Teleborsa) – Swas Biosana, primary operator in the healthcare sector, closed the 2022 financial year with a sales preliminary consolidated equal to 97.3 million euros, up 20% compared to the consolidated turnover of 81.1 million euros for the year ended 31 December 2021, which includes the revenues generated by Bormia group in the period from July to December 2022.

The Bormia Group was acquired on 23 June 2022, therefore the revenues relating to the first half of 2022, equal to 6.5 million Euros, are not included in the consolidated turnover as at 31 December 2022.

“A very satisfying result that was achieved with the positive contribution of all business areas, in Italy and abroad – declared Umberto Perillo, CEO of Svas Biosana -. The double-digit increase in turnover confirms the Company’s vision based on the continuous development of the products managed and on a strong propensity to innovate the offer in line with the demands of a particularly demanding market. The Proforma data of the 2022 consolidated turnover, including the value of Bormia’s revenues for the first half-year, stands at 103.8 million Euros, a significant milestone from which to draw further inspiration”.