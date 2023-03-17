Home Business Svb, assisted bankruptcy: the steps after bank failure
Svb, assisted bankruptcy: the steps after bank failure

Svb, assisted bankruptcy: the steps after bank failure

Fifty billion francs in state guarantees were not enough to reassure the financial markets: after a 24-hour pause, Credit Suisse shares have started to lose again, because the extent of the problem in its balance sheets is not known, and mistrust has spread more or less to the entire European banking system.

Not even the stock exchanges were reassured by the news that the Silicon Valley Bank has officially ended up in receivership. The result is a negative closure. The Ftse Mib of Milan lost 1.64%, the Cac of Paris 1.43%, the German Dax 1.33%, the Ftse 100 of London 1% and the Ibex of Madrid 0.91%.

In addition to banking stocks, the landslide in prices has hit industry, as fears of a recession have grown. Closing in Milan Iveco -4.33%, Tim -4.07%, Fineco -4.06% and Unicredit -3.59% while Saipem shares were saved (+1.69% thanks to a positive report) , Stm (+0.38%) and A2A (+0.04%).

The expert: “Ubs will not acquire Credit Suisse. In case of need, the state will bail out the bank.”

Francesco Bertolino

The seriousness of the situation has prompted the US president to take a stand on bank mismanagement: Joe Biden has called on Congress to take tougher measures against the top managers responsible for the crashes. «When banks go bankrupt – he said – due to the error of judgment and the assumption of too risky choices, it should be easier for the supervisory authorities to obtain compensation from the managers, impose civil sanctions and prohibit those same managers from working new to the banking sector.

