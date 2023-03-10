SVB Financial, the holding company that controls Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), is reportedly considering the option to put itself up for sale, after the failure of the plan aimed at raising capital worth more than 2 billion dollars, by about $2.5 billion. This is what some sources reported to CNBC journalist and financial analyst David Faber.

Attempts to raise additional capital would therefore have failed, reports the CNBC article.

The bank surprisingly announced yesterday a plan to bulk up its finances, after it lost $1.8 billion on the sale of a $21 billion investment portfolio, made up mostly of US Treasuries.

The shock announcement of a $2.5 billion stock sale plan to plug the bank’s balance sheet hole caused SVB stock to tumble more than 60% in yesterday’s session, and slide to over 60% even in Wall Street pre-market trading.

The stock was then suspended from trading on the US stock exchange just before the start of the session on Wall Street.