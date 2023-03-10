Home Business SVB: bailout plan fails, ready to put itself up for sale. Title suspended on Wall Street
Business

SVB: bailout plan fails, ready to put itself up for sale. Title suspended on Wall Street

by admin
SVB: bailout plan fails, ready to put itself up for sale. Title suspended on Wall Street

SVB Financial, the holding company that controls Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), is reportedly considering the option to put itself up for sale, after the failure of the plan aimed at raising capital worth more than 2 billion dollars, by about $2.5 billion. This is what some sources reported to CNBC journalist and financial analyst David Faber.

Attempts to raise additional capital would therefore have failed, reports the CNBC article.

The bank surprisingly announced yesterday a plan to bulk up its finances, after it lost $1.8 billion on the sale of a $21 billion investment portfolio, made up mostly of US Treasuries.

The shock announcement of a $2.5 billion stock sale plan to plug the bank’s balance sheet hole caused SVB stock to tumble more than 60% in yesterday’s session, and slide to over 60% even in Wall Street pre-market trading.

The stock was then suspended from trading on the US stock exchange just before the start of the session on Wall Street.

See also  Osai: the Board of Directors approves the establishment of Osai Green Tech SB for the purposes of the Re4M project

You may also like

Influencers: This is how they earn their money...

14 euros and more required

The appearance, performance and screen under 1.3kg are...

Eleven properties at the age of 21 –...

Miro Fiordi, a life for Credito Valtellinese

How to Calculate the Price to Earnings Ratio

Sky, in Italy plan with voluntary exits or...

On the bar BYD Qin PLUS DM-i new...

Silicon Valley Bank is closed: search for a...

Schena (Symphonia): “The ECB has no incentive to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy