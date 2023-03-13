If the banks are collapsing, it is not doing so at least today il Bitcoin that indeed, after 4 pm Italian time, splash 20% approximately, regaining and surpassing the $24,000 mark.

The earthquake in the crypto banking industry following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and subsequent closure of Signature Bank it does not expand to the digital currencies themselves.

Bitcoin recorded virtually its highest jump in almost a month, following moves by US authorities aimed at stemming the spread of concerns about the health of the national financial system. Moves that have apparently not impressed the banking world as much as on Wall Street regional bank stocks continue to sink.

Over the weekend, US agencies pledged full protection depositors’ money while the UK branch of SVB Silicon Valley Bank was sold to HSBC Holdings Plc for £1 on Monday morning.

In the meantime Signature Bank — one of the top cryptocurrency-friendly U.S. banks that remained after the shutdown of Silvergate Capital Corp. earlier this month — was shut down by New York state financial regulators on Sunday with access to funds for depositors.

The series of bank closures unnerved the cryptocurrency markets, considering the exposure of several major cryptocurrency companies including Circle Internet Financial, Coinbase Global Inc. and Paxos Inc.

But “the Federal Reserve’s bailout boosted market confidence and allayed concerns about the potential collapse of other players, particularly given that Signature is a major bank in the cryptocurrency space,” said Rachel Lin, co-founder of SynFutures, a decentralized derivatives trading platform.

The reaction of cryptocurrencies

The largest cryptoasset by market value thus posted a 24-hour gain of around 2.6% to $22,044 in London on Monday morning, after gaining up to 6% in the early hours of March 13 – its biggest increase since Feb. 15.

Biggest earnings among the smallest cryptocurrencies, note come altcoinhave been reduced, as in the case of the prices of Cardano, shot up to over +8% and of Tron (+7%).

Bitcoin was recovering from its worst week since November, as plunging stocks, banking sector unrest and an escalating US regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies combined to hurt investor sentiment.

The failure of SVB triggered a ripple effect in the crucial cryptocurrency market after that Circle, one of the largest operators of USDC, revealed that it has $3.3 billion of reserves backing the token deposited with the bank.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that aim to hold one-to-one value against a less volatile asset such as the US dollar and are a safe haven for cryptocurrency investors looking to hold value without exiting traditional currencies.

The news of the closure of SVB has slipped Circle’s USDC and sent the industry at large into a tailspin. The USDC rallied on Monday morning, trading around 99 cents.