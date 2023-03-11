SVB Bank Panic Infects Wall Street and the World

SVB case: it’s a shock on Wall Street, after the alarms raised by some names in high finance, first and foremost from Founders Fund di Peter Thiel, who urged their customers to flee the Santa Clara, California bank, immediately withdraw their money and close their accounts. What happen?

It all started with the announcement of the Silicon Valley bank (owned by SVB Financial) listed on the Nasdaq indexwhich unveiled a surprise $2.25 billion stock sale to cover significant losses it incurred on divestment of its $21 billion portfolio, which included assets US Treasuries and mortgage-backed financial instruments.

The announcement of the bank, which has among its clients several hi-tech start-ups with balance sheets that are not exactly in the best of health conditions, has triggered panic among market operators, who have hurry to bomb sell not only the SVB stock, but also the securities of the financial sector made in the USA.

The result is that the sub-index of financials of the S&P 500 fell by 4.1%, thus closing the worst session since 2020.

SVB: stock down 60% on Wall Street, $80 billion burned

SVB Financial stock plunged 60%, with sales zeroing in a market capitalization of more than $80 billion.

And things don’t get better, since prices continue to fall in the afterhours trading of the US stock market, bringing with it the whole of Wall Street, already exhausted by the sales that started this week after the speech to Congress by the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell.

Il Dow Jones tumbled 543.54 points, or 1.66%, falling below the 200-day moving average for the first time since last November 9th.

Il Nasdaq Composite lost 2.05%, while the S&P 500 it capitulated by 1.85%, moving ever further away from the psychological threshold of 4000 points punctured last Tuesday, after Powell’s attention on US interest rates.

SVB: The bank run has already started

Meanwhile, the stampede not only from the SVB title, but from the bank itself – with the so-called phenomenon ‘bank run’ or bank run -, despite the reassurances of the top management, is already in place.

Reuters reports the statement by a start up based in San Francisco, who reported that he withdrew all of his funds from the account held at the Californian bank, transferring them to another bank by 4 pm local time.

According to a Bloomberg article Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund he has also clearly asked the start-ups he funds to withdraw their funds from SVB.

Thiel’s same ‘bank run’ advice has been given to their clients since Coatue Management, Union Square Ventures e Founder Collectiveother big names in the venture capital, that finance the world of start-ups.

The conference call organized by the conference seems to have served no purpose CEO at SVB Financial Greg Becker yesterday: i

Silicon Valley Bank’s number one invited customers to “remain calm”according to a source close to the dossier, asking them to support the bank, just as SVB has supported customers over the past 40 years.

The details of the shocking announcement: that exposure to US Treasuries

But let’s get to the details of SVB’s shock announcement.

In a letter signed by CEO Greg Becker, SVB announced that it has sold “basically everything” its portfolio of financial instruments, consisting primarily of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed assets, while preparing to raise $2.25 billion through the sale of common stock and convertible preferred stock.

In the letter, the CEO wrote that the General Atlantic investment fund has already pledged to participate in the equity issue with a contribution of $500 million.

The capital increase is necessary, given that the sale of the financial instrument portfolio will result in a net loss for the bank of $1.8 billion.

However, the institute, the letter reads, reassured that will immediately reinvest the proceeds it will obtain from the sale of the assets, which amount to a value of $21 billion, with the aim of making them “immediately accretive”thus ensuring that the impact of the divestment translates into support for the bank’s profitability.

The reason for the loss of 1.8 billion that hit the bank can be explained by the devaluation of those government bonds held in the belly, in the wake of the continuing roundup of rate hikes that Jerome Powell’s Fed is pursuing:

those monetary squeezes, which have been going on for a year now, have eroded the value of US Treasuries, especially the value of those they have an expiration later in the year.

It is not for nothing that SVB has said that its intention is to reinvest the proceeds from the sale of its portfolio in short-term assets.

And doom loop case, therefore, which has been talked about in Italy for years referring to thatmortal embrace between Italian banks and BTPsor the government bonds present in their balance sheets.

In the case of SVB, the doom loop refers to thedeadly embrace between the bank and the Treasuries, US government bonds, which translated precisely into the decision of the Californian institute to get rid of that ballast.

Known for being active above all in the provision of loans to start-ups, SVB is also coping with the difficulty of the sector.

“Although the deployment of venture capital remained in line with our expectations, iThe rate at which our clients burned through their cash remained highpicking up pace in February, which translated into lower deposits than we expected”Becker said in the letter to investors accessed by Reuters.

Dossier SVB also infects Piazza Affari: UniCredit and Intesa -3%, Mps -4%

The panic of a bank run it brought down not only the bank, but the entire US banking sector.

The title of First Republic, bank based in San Francisco, dropped by more than 16.5% after testing the lowest value since October 2020, confirming itself as the second worst stock in the S&P 500 index after SVB.

Uncle Bancorp capitulated by more than 12% el‘SPDR S&P regional banking ETF slipped 8%hitting the lowest value since January 2021.

The sells also hit the big Wall Street giants: Wells Fargo lost 6%, JP Morgan il 5,4%, Bank of America 6% and Citigroup 4%.

And just look at the trend in Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib immediately dropping to -2.6%, to get an idea of ​​how the SVB dossier is infecting the entire global stock market.

The sub-index of European bank stocks traded on the Stoxx Europe 600 plummets by around 4%. UniCredit loses 3%, Intesa Sanpaolo idem, Mps slips by almost -4%.