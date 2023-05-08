“Swap Link” Officially Launched China’s Bond Market Opens Up to the Outside World

“Exchange Link” officially landed. In order to regulate the business related to the interconnection and cooperation of the interest rate swap market between the Mainland and Hong Kong, protect the legitimate rights and interests of domestic and foreign investors, and maintain the order of the interest rate swap market, the People’s Bank of China has formulated the “Interim Measures for the Administration of the Interconnection and Cooperation of the Interest Rate Swap Market between the Mainland and Hong Kong” (hereinafter referred to as the “Measures”), which will come into force on April 28, 2023.

The so-called “swap link” refers to the institutional arrangement for domestic and foreign investors to connect with infrastructure institutions in the Mainland through Hong Kong and participate in the financial derivatives market in Hong Kong and the inter-bank financial derivatives market in the Mainland. It is understood that these measures apply to the “Northbound Swap Link”, that is, foreign investors in Hong Kong, China and other countries and regions (hereinafter referred to as “foreign investors”) conduct transactions, clearing, and settlements between Hong Kong and mainland infrastructure institutions. Mechanism arrangements for interconnection and other aspects, and participation in the mainland inter-bank financial derivatives market.

The measures stipulate that the initial tradable products of the “Northbound Swap Link” are interest rate swap products. The quotation, transaction and settlement currency of the “Northbound Swap Link” interest rate swap is RMB. Overseas investors can send transaction instructions to domestic electronic trading platforms through the connection between overseas electronic trading platforms approved by the People’s Bank of China and domestic electronic trading platforms. The “Northbound Swap Link” transaction is concluded on the domestic electronic trading platform, and once the transaction is concluded, it is deemed to be completed and confirmed. The transfer of surviving contracts shall be carried out through domestic electronic trading platforms, unless otherwise stipulated by the People’s Bank of China.

In recent years, my country’s inter-bank bond market has been increasingly opened up to the outside world. Since 2017, the launch of the “Bond Connect” north-south link has become an important milestone in the opening up of China‘s financial market. With the expansion of bond holdings and increased trading activity of foreign investors, their demand for using derivatives to manage interest rate risk continues to increase. In July 2022, the People’s Bank of China, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission jointly announced that they will implement the “swap link” and standing currency swap arrangements. On February 17, 2023, the People’s Bank of China issued a draft measure for comments.

Now, with the official launch of the “Swap Link”, people in the industry have said that China‘s bond market has “one step further” in opening up to the outside world. From “Bond Connect” to “Swap Connect”, from over-the-counter bonds to over-the-counter derivatives, the interconnection between the financial markets of the Mainland and Hong Kong is also deepening.

“‘Swap Link’ is another important milestone in the opening up of China‘s financial market. It will unleash the potential of foreign investors to participate in the domestic derivatives market.” Li Bing, President of Bloomberg Asia Pacific, believes that “Swap Link” is expected to be a great opportunity for domestic and foreign investment. to bring about a win-win situation. It provides investors with more available derivatives instruments, which will further boost foreign participation in the Chinese market, while also creating important opportunities for domestic market makers.

“‘Bond Connect’ has been very mature after six years of development. From spot bond trading to derivatives trading, the launch of ‘Swap Connect’ is another important step forward in China‘s financial opening.” Deutsche Bank Global Emerging Markets China Trading Director, Xu Zhaoting, vice president of Deutsche Bank China Shanghai Branch, said that the official launch of “Swap Express” is an important step in the opening up of China‘s financial derivatives field. It provides an important means of hedging for overseas customers to invest in China‘s inter-bank bond market, reducing the Interest rate risk is an important “puzzle piece” of RMB internationalization.

It is worth noting that the measures are clear. Domestic investors participating in the “Northbound Swap Connect” should have strong pricing, quotation and risk management capabilities, have a good international reputation, and have the business to support the development of “Northbound Swap Connect” quotation transactions. A domestic financial institution legal person with a system and a professional talent team. At the same time, domestic investors should sign an agreement with a domestic electronic trading platform approved by the People’s Bank of China before conducting the “Northbound Exchange Link” business.

In terms of quota management, in order to ensure the smooth operation of the market, the “Northbound Swap Link” fully considers the situation of foreign investors investing in the inter-bank bond market. The initial daily net transaction limit of the entire market is 20 billion yuan, and the clearing limit is 4 billion yuan. RMB. In the future, the quota can be adjusted in due course according to the market development and announced to the public.

The Measures also require that domestic and foreign investors and related financial market infrastructures should report relevant data on “Northbound Swap Connect” transactions to the transaction reporting database approved by the People’s Bank of China, and properly keep all transaction-related data and exchange information records. At the same time, domestic and foreign clearing institutions establish interconnection of central counterparty clearing institutions, manage the risks of domestic and overseas clearing participants respectively according to the principle requirements of financial market infrastructure and their respective central counterparty clearing risk management systems, and jointly manage the mutual Net risk, including the establishment of special risk reserve resources to cover potential losses in the default scenario of any domestic or overseas clearing institution, and the establishment of corresponding default disposal arrangements to control spillover risks.

“In the future, we will increase investment varieties in a timely manner according to market development, adjust transaction and clearing quotas, optimize transaction clearing arrangements, and provide foreign investors with more convenient and efficient risk management tools.” The person in charge of the relevant department of the People’s Bank of China said. In addition, the supervisory authorities of the two places will consider the expansion of the “Southbound Swap Link” in due course under the principles of controllable risks, reciprocity and mutual benefit in light of various situations.

