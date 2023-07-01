Swearing, swearing and shows at Maxxi. She calls him a stranger: “Who the fuck are you? Dickhead”

Controversy afterinauguration of the summer at Maxxithe 21st century museum in Rome, last June 21, with the undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi on stage with the new president, Alessandro Giulie Morgan.

During the evening Sgarbi receives a phone call while on stage: answer the call: «But who c… are you, cogl…, head of c…. But who are you? Who the f… are you? You’re nobody, c-head…”

It’s still: “Houellebecq says that there is a moment in life when we know only one organ: the cock”, said Sgarbi among other things. “The cock is an organ of knowledge, that is of penetration, it serves to understand”. “Then, after the age of 60, you discover that there are also other organs, for example the colon, the pancreas, the prostate. I didn’t know what the fuck this prostate was, I’ve never met it, at a certain point around 67 it appears the prostate and you have to deal with this bitch bitch of shit that you have never met in your life. The dick goes and the prostate comes”

There is talk of the international records of female conquests (in the lead Warren Beatty, with 12,500, up to Kennedy with a thousand): “Osce observers, at the time when I was active, estimated even 9 a month”. Space also for an anecdote about Berlusconi, who allegedly revealed to him that he had had fewer than 100 women, “a tragedy”.

“However – Sgarbi specified – I did a research, and it seems that the world champion is another famous statesman who has not had any inquiries, Fidel Castro: 35 thousand. Long live communism.”

Sgarbi al Maxxi, the letter from some employees to the president Giuli

According to reports from Ansa, “at the end of the hot evening some employees of Maxxi, which has a predominantly female staff, wrote a confidential letter to president Giuli to ask him to protect the dignity of the museum of 21st century arts. As far as we know, Giuli met them to discuss their protest. Contacted by telephone, some museum employees have expressed their solidarity with the president, whose role has never been questioned even in the letter which was only intended to share the inappropriateness of the evening’s contents”.

Maxxi: Pd, Sangiuliano report on Sgarbi

“The sexist jokes uttered by Vittorio Sgarbi at the inauguration of the summer at Maxxi are serious and vulgar, but even more serious is the reaction of Alessandro Giuli, president of the Foundation, who, according to press reports, faced with the polite and reserved letter of protest from 49 employees, around forty of whom were women, thought it best to use intimidating tones in the course of one-on-one meetings that took place over the course of a day”. To say it are the Pd members in the Culture commissions of the Chamber and Senate. “We ask Minister Sangiuliano to come and report to the Chamber – it continues – and to explain the reasons why an important cultural institution such as Maxxi could be the object of a degrading drift like this and if he deems it possible that, faced with the legitimate bewilderment of the employees, the president reacts with an attitude that is not in line with the role he is called to play”. “We consider unacceptable – conclude the dem exponents – the condition of fear and subjection in which all people, mainly women, have been placed who, as bearers of a legitimate request for attention on an important issue, not only have not been protected but, it would seem , be intimidated”.

Maxxi: Bonelli, verbal violence unacceptable, Sgarbi resigns

“If this is ‘culture’: insults, machismo and verbal violence at Maxxi. It cannot be accepted by anyone, least of all by those who represent the Italian institutions. Sgarbi should be ashamed and resign immediately. Does President Meloni have anything to say?” Thus, in a tweet, Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra.

Calenda, video Sgarbi at Maxxi is a shame

“What a shame. Other than right-wing culture. Too bad, I thought Giuli was an educated person. Poor country”. The leader of Azione Carlo Calenda wrote it on Twitter, commenting on Vittorio Sgarbi’s video yesterday evening at the Inauguration of the Summer at the Maxxi Museum in Rome.

