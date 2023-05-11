Home » Sweden – News: Beyonce starts first solo tour in seven years
In February, Beyonce set a Grammy record Image: AFP

US superstar Beyonce kicked off her first solo tour in seven years in front of ecstatic fans in Stockholm on Wednesday. In the sold-out stadium, 60,000 people cheered for the singer, who delivered a futuristic show about space and science fiction. As part of the ‘Renaissance World Tour’, 57 performances in around 40 countries are planned.

She sees “familiar faces, people who have come from very, very far to see the first show today,” the 41-year-old “Queen B” greeted her audience before delivering a three-hour show and her costumes again and again changed.

Many of her fans, some of whom traveled from the US and Brazil, wore cowboy hats and rhinestones, imitating the singer’s look in the European and Northern European tour ad campaign. According to the business magazine “Forbes”, this could flush almost 2.1 billion dollars into the coffers.

Beyonce is among the top 10 female stars with a record 32 Grammy awards. She is not only considered a music icon, but also a fashion icon. Fashion designers are vying for your attention.

