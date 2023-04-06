The Swedish public prosecutor’s office has not yet drawn any concrete conclusions regarding the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea. It is “still unclear” who is responsible, said prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist.

The Swedish public prosecutor’s office has not yet drawn any concrete conclusions regarding the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea. It was “still unclear” who was responsible, prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who was in charge of the investigation, told the AFP news agency on Thursday. “It’s a difficult case, it’s a complex case,” he added.

The prosecutor attributed this, among other things, to the fact that the “crime scene was in the Baltic Sea at a depth of 80 meters”. Those responsible “acted in the knowledge that they would leave their mark”. The Stockholm public prosecutor’s office assumes “that a state is behind it,” explained Ljungqvist.

A total of four explosions in September in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark in the Baltic Sea caused several leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to transport Russian gas to Germany. The pipelines were not operating at the time of the explosions but contained gas. According to Sweden, sabotage is behind the incident. Accordingly, explosive residues were detected.

Russia, among others, was suspected of being the mastermind behind the alleged sabotage. Moscow denied the allegations and, for its part, pinned its suspicions on Washington. According to media reports, however, the investigations into the explosions also led to Ukraine.

