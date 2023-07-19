Home » Sweden: The real sick man of Europe
Sweden: The real sick man of Europe

Recession, inflation, a falling currency, a crisis in the real estate market – against this bleak backdrop, fears of a financial crisis are growing in Sweden. In any case, Finance Minister Niklas Wyman felt compelled to declare in mid-June that the country has the necessary financial strength to prevent a crisis in the real estate market from causing massive damage to the banks and the state itself.

In the meantime, the debt towers that private households and companies have built up in recent years are shaking dangerously. Sweden is mutating into the sick man of Europe, and there is a crisis in Bullerbü.

