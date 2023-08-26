Sweeping Reduction in Securities Transaction Fees: Brokers Prepare for Smooth Trading Next Monday

Article Title: All A-share Investors to Benefit from Reduced Fees as Brokers Prepare for Normal Trading

Article Source: Financial Associated Press

Publication Date: [Insert Date]

Summary:

In preparation for the official trading on Monday, brokers have announced a reduction in securities transaction handling fees. Most brokerages are conducting internal adjustments and system debugging on weekends to ensure that all existing customers can trade at the new rate. The reduction in fees, which will be implemented from August 28, 2023, aims to lower transaction costs and benefit investors. All securities companies, regardless of official announcements, will uniformly lower prices to comply with the new commission adjustment standards set by the Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing Stock Exchanges.

Article:

Brokers have announced the reduction of securities transaction handling fees in preparation for the official trading on Monday. In order to ensure that all existing customers can trade at the new rate, most brokerages will conduct internal adjustments and system debugging on weekends.

According to a reporter from the Financial Associated Press, some brokerages plan to conduct internal system debugging after hours or on weekends following the industry-wide reduction of securities transaction handling fees. This commissioning process will adjust the transaction fee rate of all existing customers, ensuring smooth transactions at the new rate from next Monday.

Various brokerage CTOs, technical directors, and manufacturers have affirmed that the adjustment of commissions is relatively mature and not overly difficult. “It is enough to modify the parameter settings without changing the code,” they said. However, internal testing and validation are still necessary.

At least 28 securities firms have announced the reduction of securities transaction handling fees, according to incomplete statistics from the reporter. Regardless of whether an official announcement has been made, all securities companies will uniformly lower prices. The commission adjustment standard will be officially implemented from August 28, 2023, and will apply to all existing customers.

The CTO of a securities firm in Shanghai disclosed that most of the securities firms will conduct internal debugging this weekend. Similarly, the CTO of a brokerage firm in Beijing stated that they can carry out internal testing after the market closes, without waiting until the weekend.

On August 18, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced the reduction of securities transaction handling fees and commission rates for securities companies. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and Beijing Stock Exchange simultaneously announced the rate reduction on the same day. Last weekend, the China Securities Regulatory Bureau notified securities companies to submit reports before August 24, detailing preparations for commissioning rate reduction arrangements to ensure the official implementation of the new rates on August 28.

The reduction in securities transaction handling fees aims to benefit all existing customers within brokerage firms. The person in charge of the wealth business line of a securities company in Shanghai emphasized that while the adjustment is not overly difficult, testing and running it over the weekend are necessary to ensure that all customers’ transaction fee rates on the 28th are based on the new rate.

The securities industry has experienced multiple reductions in commissions and other securities transaction fees. Brokers and manufacturers have confirmed that this current fee reduction test does not require program modification and the adjustment is not particularly difficult. However, internal debugging is still necessary.

“The adjustment is all about parameter adjustments and does not involve program modification. You can just change the parameter settings without modifying the code,” explained the CTO of a brokerage firm.

Numerous securities firms have issued notices to reduce securities transaction fees, totaling 28 as of now. Uniformly lowering prices, all securities companies will comply with this fee reduction, whether or not an official announcement has been made.

The reduction of securities transaction fees by securities companies is a direct response to the “package” policy of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. On August 18, the Commission stated its intention to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence through various measures, including optimizing and improving the trading mechanism, reducing securities transaction handling fees, and simultaneously lowering the commission rates for securities companies. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and Beijing Stock Exchange all announced further reductions in securities transaction handling fees, effective from August 28.

Regarding the reduction of transaction costs, China Securities Investment Non-bank Zhao Ran has stated that reducing institutional transaction costs should not be equated with regulating market-oriented rates. Standardizing financial service charges and reducing institutional transaction costs are important measures for the financial industry to benefit the people. The impact on the performance of securities companies in the short term is expected to be limited, while the standardized development of the securities industry will be accelerated in the long run.

Please note that Oriental Fortune publishes this content solely to disseminate information. The content does not reflect the position of this site and should not be considered investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

