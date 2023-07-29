Sweet Ann Cakes Celebrates Sweet Pink Weekend with Barbie-Inspired Treats and Decorations

Title: Sweet Ann Cakes Organizes Sweet Pink Weekend Celebrations for Barbie Fans

Subtitle: Join the Barbie Fever with Sweet Ann Cakes and Enjoy a Delightful Experience

28 July 2022

Barbie fever has taken over the hearts of thousands of people, and businesses of all sizes have eagerly joined the trend. Local confectionery chain, Sweet Ann Cakes, is no exception, as they organize a series of exciting events aimed at all fans of the iconic Barbie.

From Friday, July 28th to Sunday, July 30th, Sweet Ann Cakes will be hosting their Sweet Pink Weekend extravaganza across all six of their stores. Lizbeth Aguayo, the chain’s administrator, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming celebrations by stating that their stores have prepared a wide selection of cakes and desserts, all beautifully decorated in our beloved Barbie’s signature pink color. Taking advantage of the recent Barbie movie release and the enthusiasm it has generated, Sweet Ann Cakes aims to provide an unforgettable experience for customers.

“Inspired by the arrival of the film, we want customers to savor the classic flavor that distinguishes our desserts and cakes, brilliantly decorated by our talented employees, with a strong emphasis on the color pink for all their creations,” said Aguayo.

To enhance the experience, Sweet Ann Cakes has prepared various booth-like areas in each store for customers and their families to engage in photo sessions with the delightful pink-themed creations. In addition to these areas, Aguayo revealed that all locations will have exclusive services for the “Strawberries,” specially trained staff to cater to customers’ needs. The confectionery chain has even introduced a tempting special offer of strawberries with chocolate.

“As summer draws to a close, our goal is to bring joy and fun to families by embracing the season’s theme in our little house,” reiterated Aguayo.

Sweet Ann Cakes, known for their delectable variety of over 50 recipes including desserts, cheesecakes, and sponge cakes, has kept customers coming back for more. Their vanilla pound cake covered in fresh strawberries, surrounded by peanuts, and their fresh chocolate-covered strawberries are particularly popular among customers.

Founded in 1994 by businessman Francisco Aguayo, Sweet Ann Cakes has become a renowned European-style confectionery chain. With locations in San Patricio, Isla Verde, Caguas, Dorado, and two in Bayamón, one in Rexville, and another in Río Hondo, customers can easily indulge in their irresistible treats.

So, if you’re a Barbie fanatic or simply looking for a sweet and enjoyable experience, head to Sweet Ann Cakes this weekend for their Sweet Pink Weekend celebration. Let the vibrant pink world of Barbie captivate your senses and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

