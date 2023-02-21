Home Business Swg polls, all the news of the week. Here they are
Business

Swg polls, all the news of the week. Here they are

by admin
Swg polls, all the news of the week. Here they are

SWG electoral polls on La7: look at the tables

Here are all the latest news swg survey for Tg La7 of Henry Mentana: Brothers of Italy it remains constant and takes 31% of the preferences. Retrieve the Lega by Matteo Salvini which reaches 9.3%, up 0.4%. Well too Come on Italy which collects 6.2% against 6.1% last week. Down Action-Italy at 7.4%. It also goes down Five Stars movement by Giuseppe Conte at 17%, against 17.7% seven days ago. From the opposition front recovers only the Pd by Enrico Letta who looks at 0.7%, settling at 15.8%.

surveys

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Looking at water as an investment to combine performance and a positive impact on the environment. The Blue Economy ETF holds its own against MSCI World

You may also like

Generali Assicurazioni: treasury shares holding 2.94% of the...

Mps earns 20% in three sittings thanks to...

Coin, Ugo Turi appointed Chief Executive Officer

What happened when US stock and US bond...

Pd, Cottarelli: “Superbonus? Exaggerated. The government did well...

From UniCredit new Cash Collects on worst of...

Campogalliano (Modena), the country of scales makes acquisitions...

The European Bank Management Committee said it will...

Tesla aims at Sigma mines: Musk wants to...

Pensions, increases in March (finally). It will truly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy