SWG electoral polls on La7: look at the tables

Here are all the latest news swg survey for Tg La7 of Henry Mentana: Brothers of Italy it remains constant and takes 31% of the preferences. Retrieve the Lega by Matteo Salvini which reaches 9.3%, up 0.4%. Well too Come on Italy which collects 6.2% against 6.1% last week. Down Action-Italy at 7.4%. It also goes down Five Stars movement by Giuseppe Conte at 17%, against 17.7% seven days ago. From the opposition front recovers only the Pd by Enrico Letta who looks at 0.7%, settling at 15.8%.

