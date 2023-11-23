Swiss agriculture – Less income despite higher harvest – News

Farmers achieved a better harvest in 2022 than in the rainy previous year. Nevertheless, agricultural income fell by 1.3 percent. According to the Agroscope research institute, the main reason for the decline is strong inflation.

The newly published agricultural income statistics from Agroscope show: Agricultural incomes in Switzerland have fallen overall compared to the previous year. The reason: In 2022, expenses increased more than income. The average income per company was 79,700 francs, down 1.3 percent compared to the previous year. Agricultural income includes agricultural activities such as running farm shops, and agricultural-related activities such as the production of biogas or agritourism.

Higher expenses and higher returns

Rising inflation last year led to higher expenses. According to Agroscope’s latest survey, inputs have become more expensive and prices on the pig market have continued to fall due to oversupply.

On the other hand, higher prices were achieved for poultry and beef due to the limited supply. And because supply on the world milk market was tight, the price paid to milk producers increased.

Legend: Switzerland has deteriorated in terms of self-sufficiency. The level of self-sufficiency in Switzerland was 52 percent in 2021. Keystone/gaetan bally

In addition to expenses, income also increased. Harvests of fruit, wine, sugar beets and oilseeds were better in the hot and dry 2022 than in the rainy 2021. This, together with higher producer prices, led to an increase in yields.

For this year, total Swiss agricultural production is expected to amount to 11.9 billion francs. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 2 percent, as the Federal Statistical Office announced.

More and more women in senior positions

The number of family workers on farms has fallen by 0.5 percent – in 2022, 1.34 family workers worked on farms. According to Agroscope, the average wage of a family worker is 56,100 francs and has fallen by 6.3 percent.

There are around 48,000 agricultural businesses in Switzerland. The proportion of women running a farm is increasing, but is still only 7.2 percent.

Massively more soybean cultivation

As the agricultural report from the Federal Office of Agriculture shows, soy cultivation in Switzerland is increasing. Compared to the previous year, the area cultivated with soy grew by 30 percent and amounted to 2,895 hectares. This area is still very small compared to the total agricultural area in Switzerland. A total of 1,042,014 hectares are used for agricultural purposes throughout Switzerland. This corresponds to an area that is twice as large as the canton of Valais.

Share this: Facebook

X

