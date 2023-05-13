Swiss hangover drug Kaex is targeting the US with a new strategy and big growth plans The young entrepreneur Pedro Schmidt launched a powder six years ago that is supposed to relieve the aftermath of alcohol intoxication and has taken off with it. But now he is opting for an expensive premium drink with a new target customer group. The competition is big.

Kaex founder Pedro Schmidt wants to sell his Kaex drink in US stores soon – at a hefty price. Image: zvg

A pounding skull, nausea, dead batteries: as exhilarating as an evening with lots of alcohol can be, the morning after is just as exhausting. The Wettingen pharmacist Pedro Schmidt wanted to change that. The 39-year-old began to tinker for five years and in 2017 launched the product Kaex, which is advertised as a miracle cure for hangovers. The ingredients such as betaine or L-cysteine ​​are said to break down toxic substances more quickly and alleviate inflammation in the body.