Business

With Starbucks, luxury perfumes and Burger King: This Swiss aviation company is planning the big coup

The Basel duty-free retailer Dufry, which operates worldwide at airports, completed the takeover of the Italian motorway shop operator Autogrill this year. This creates a new consumer giant – with a new name and noble goals.

Around 31,000 employees, over 2,200 shops in more than 65 countries – and yet Dufry is a relatively unknown company to the general public. No wonder. The Basel-based group appears with its duty-free shops primarily under other names, such as “Hudson”. Luxury perfumes, cigarettes, travel essentials, snacks, magazines and newspapers are sold. In addition to branches at airports, Dufry also operates sales areas on board cruise ships.

