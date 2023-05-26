Home » Swiss banks, the anti-crisis law arrives
Business

Swiss banks, the anti-crisis law arrives

by admin
Swiss banks, the anti-crisis law arrives

In the case of the Credit Suisse crisis, the guarantee mechanism has already been used on the wave of urgency, all right, but now it needs to be incorporated into ordinary law. This is essentially the point raised by the Federal Council, i.e. the Swiss Government, which has launched the consultation on the introduction of a state guarantee of liquidity for systemically important banks.

The acceleration

For Credit Suisse, last March the Swiss Executive issued an ordinance based on what in Switzerland…

See also  From podcasts to gaming, boom (+ 21%) in spending on digital content

You may also like

The economy slows down, Italians are pessimistic: consumer...

US debt ceiling, negotiations resume

Piazza Affari tonic with Europe, Ftse Mib +1.2%

Former Fed Economist: The Fed’s policymaking is limited...

Stock markets are running thanks to recovery on...

A factory of the future for Bergamo and...

Montezemolo: «Taxes down and yes to the minimum...

The Monetary Fund warns Italy: “No to the...

During the pre-sale period of JD 618, the...

Health dossier, the Court of Auditors: “Budgets in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy