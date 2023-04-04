Due to years of numerous negative headlines, the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse suffered from a massive loss of confidence. Two weeks ago, the country’s second largest bank was taken over by UBS in an emergency. The outflow of customer funds could no longer be stopped.

Right in the middle of it all: the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which is issuing hundreds of billions of francs in liquidity guarantees. Has the worst been averted? Martin Schlegel, Vice President of the SNB, answers questions from Reto Lipp in the Eco Talk.

Martin Schlegel Vice President of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank

Martin Schlegel (46) is Vice President of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank. He heads Department II, which deals with topics such as financial stability, risk management and accounting. Last year, the graduate economist was appointed Vice President by the Federal Council and thus number two behind Thomas Jordan of the Swiss National Bank.

SRF News: What kind of image does Switzerland give internationally when it turns off the rights of shareholders by emergency law? What does that mean for the financial center?

Martin Schlegel: The image of the Swiss financial center is more likely to be affected because a systemically important bank has such problems. I think the emergency law decision is secondary here.

The loss of confidence already took place last autumn. Had the financial market authority Finma or the National Bank don’t you have to take action then?

The situation in autumn was a red flag. But it was not so dramatic that the authorities could have intervened. You can’t just do that in a case like this. At that time, Credit Suisse still had the chance to turn it around itself. Ultimately, it would have been best anyway if the bank could have saved itself on its own.

The authorities have been working on various solutions for several months. In the end, the federal government came to the conclusion that this is the best solution.

The National Bank’s role is to provide liquidity to a bank that is solvent. We do this for an interest rate and for collateral. If a bank is solvent, then we give liquidity, and that’s exactly what happened two and a half weeks ago.

The takeover by UBS was presented on Sunday, was that the best solution?

The authorities have been working on various solutions for several months. In the end, the federal government came to the conclusion that this is the best solution. But one has to say that it was the best solution among bad solutions.

Central banks, and this has been the case for centuries, only provide liquidity against sufficient collateral and at a higher interest rate. If security is no longer there, a political decision is required, and that is why the federal government came into play in the Credit Suisse case, which gives a guarantee in this case.

What would have happened if there hadn’t been a deal with UBS?

On this Monday morning there would most likely have been a financial crisis. That could not only have affected the Swiss financial center, but even the international economy. As a global systemically important bank, CS would have defaulted on Monday. Such a bank has never become insolvent. There was an enormous risk of a global financial crisis.

You are also responsible for financial stability, interest rates have risen – also in Switzerland. Is this going on now?

We have always said that if necessary, we will continue to raise interest rates. Our priority is crystal clear. That is price stability. We will do everything we can to ensure that inflation moves back into the target range, which is between zero and two percent. The interest level in Switzerland is 1.5 percent, which is not high. We currently see no signs that this could endanger financial stability in Switzerland.

Reto Lipp conducted the interview.