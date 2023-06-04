Swiss: Cabin crew announces GAV – are there a threat of strikes now?

Swiss dispute escalates: Cabin crew announces GAV – and does not rule out strikes at the largest Swiss airline In the dispute over better working conditions at the largest Swiss airline, the Kapers union pulls the ripcord and terminates the existing CLA. Travelers could feel that too.

Only have a GAV until April 2024: the flight attendants of Swiss. Image: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone

A new collective labor agreement (GAV) that the Kapers union had negotiated with the airline Swiss fell through in a survey of members at the beginning of the year. Although the new contract provided for wage increases of up to 18 percent – the gross starting salary was to be raised from around CHF 3,400 to CHF 4,000 – around 65 percent of the Kapers members who took part in the vote rejected it. Now the union is going a step further.