Figures in the new Schilling Report show that more and more women are taking a seat on executive boards and boards of directors.

Women are still underrepresented on the boards of directors and executive boards of Swiss companies compared to men. But the proportion of women in these committees is growing, recently faster and faster. This is the result of an annual evaluation, the so-called Schilling Report.

The report has been published annually since 2006 by executive search specialist Guido Schilling. It traces the composition of the boards of directors and executive committees of the 100 largest Swiss employers. The report focuses on changes in relation to gender, age and nationality.

The proportion of women in the 100 largest Swiss employers as well as in SMI companies has increased boards of directors increased significantly in recent years.

At SMI companies it was last included 34 percent .

. It was included with the 100 largest Swiss employers 29 percent.

Compared to 2010, the share has increased fivefold.

According to Guido Schilling, editor of the report, the development started in the middle management of companies and is now gaining momentum. “If we look at the last five years, we really see this momentum. The bus is going full throttle and we are very, very confident that it will arrive.”

Also executive boards are becoming more and more female according to the report.

The proportion of women at SMI companies is now 24 percent.

For the 100 largest Swiss employers, it was 19 percent.

Schilling sees SMI companies as pioneers in Switzerland. Smaller companies have been inspired by them when it comes to equality. “But the biggest inhibiting factor is still the social environment of these women, who still don’t get enough applause for this additional service,” says Schilling.

The report also shows that Swiss companies are increasingly recruiting their female executives from abroad, especially for senior management. At the 100 largest Swiss employers, 54 percent of the female executive board members did not have a Swiss passport.

At SMI companies, 91 percent of the women on the executive board are foreigners. Conversely, this means that just 9 percent of the female executive board members of SMI companies are Swiss.