crime

Because of bribery: Swiss company has to pay a fine of millions In several South American countries, employees of a Swiss company have bribed high-ranking officials. Now the company has to pay a large sum.

The case against Sicpa CEO Philippe Amon has been dropped. But his company has to pay a lot of money. Keystone

The company Sicpa has to pay 81 million Swiss francs. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (BA) announced this on Thursday. The sum consists of a fine of CHF 1 million and 80 million compensation claims. The Sicpa have accepted the penalty order.

The background is bribery payments in Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela. These were possible because the company “had not taken all necessary and reasonable organizational precautions to prevent bribery payments to foreign officials,” as the BA writes.

The company based in western Switzerland specializes in ink for banknotes, among other things. The former sales manager at Sicpa was also sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of 170 days. He is accused of misconduct in Colombia and Venezuela.

In the course of the investigation, proceedings were also opened against Sicpa’s CEO, Philippe Amon. However, this has now been discontinued. The federal prosecutor has obliged him to pay part of the costs of the proceedings and has not awarded him any compensation. (mg)