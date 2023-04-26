Sovereign wealth fund 1MDB

Swiss company helps with fraud worth billions: the federal government files a lawsuit In the scandal surrounding stolen funds from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, two Petrosaudi executives are being tried in Switzerland.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to a long prison term over the 1MDB affair. Bild: Keystone

It’s an insane sum: two executives of the energy company Petrosaudi are said to have embezzled and laundered $1.8 billion. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (BA) filed charges against these two suspected fraudsters on Tuesday.

It’s about the affair with him Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. The accused and other people are said to have deceived those responsible for the sovereign wealth fund by means of a joint venture. Several hundred million dollars are said to have been diverted.

This money was used, among other things, to buy real estate in Switzerland and London and create capital. The accused are also said to have expanded the business of the French-speaking Swiss company Petrosaudi, “from which they earned a high income and afforded a lavish lifestyle,” as the BA writes.

Former prime minister already convicted

In total, assets totaling around CHF 192 million were confiscated in Switzerland in connection with this investigation. This does not include the properties. The main hearing will take place before the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona.

There are investigations in connection with the sovereign wealth fund 1MDB around the world. Among others, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, was sentenced to a long prison term. Further investigations are also being conducted in Switzerland. The US Attorney General has described the 1MDB case as “the largest case of kleptocracy to date”. More than $3 billion is said to have been stolen from the fund. (mg)