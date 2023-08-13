Swiss court: Apple may register apple image as a trademark

Trademark protection applies to sound, video and film recordings. Only a few countries have withstood Apple’s demands so far. Now the tech giant is apparently also – for the most part – successful in Switzerland. As announced on Thursday, the Swiss Federal Administrative Court (BVGer) decided that the image of an apple can also be registered as a trademark in Switzerland.

Tedious back and forth

Since 2017, Apple has been arguing about registering an apple as a protected trademark. Since then, Apple Inc.’s Swiss Institute for Intellectual Property (IGE) has repeatedly and with some lengthy back and forth refused to register the image as a trademark for audio and video. First of all, the IGE was of the opinion that the “true depiction of an apple” belonged to the public domain.

The image of a standard apple in black and white.

(Bild: Federal Administrative Court of Switzerland)

Apple had not submitted its stylized, bitten apple as the figurative mark to be protected, but the image of a standard apple in black and white. The brand protection authority argued that the figurative mark lacked the necessary distinctiveness.

Image of an ordinary apple

According to the IGE, consumers would not recognize a commercial indication of origin in the image of an ordinary apple, but a pictorial indication of the content of the corresponding goods. For consumers, the sign represents common property and therefore cannot be admitted for trademark protection. Apple filed an objection, and the IGE finally partially approved Apple’s application in autumn 2022, but found that Apple could only have rights to some representations.

An image of the apple variety “Granny Smith” was originally used by the Beatles label Apple Records, but the tech group Apple acquired the rights to use the “Apple” trademark years ago from the record label Apple Corps Ltd. Apple’s legal counsel then went before the Swiss Federal Administrative Court (BVGer) in St. Gallen, where they challenged the IGE’s decision.

Lifelike apple image as an “artistic representation” – in all colors

In an oral hearing at the Federal Administrative Court in April 2023, Apple again argued that the apple image submitted was an “artistic representation”, just as it is registered as a trademark in the USA and the tech group also trademarked this representation in Switzerland wanted to be protected – not just in the color submitted, but in all colors. However, the IGE stuck to its assessment that the image was not an “artistic representation of an apple” but rather a “true representation”. That’s why it only granted the Apple group the rights in a limited area.

In the last week of July, the Federal Administrative Court made a final decision and agrees with Apple. According to the judgment, the Institute for Intellectual Property must now grant trademark protection in all desired areas. In summary, the Federal Administrative Court writes in the grounds for the judgment that the IGE wrongly assigned the apple image to the public domain.

need for availability

The image of the apple is also “neither descriptive of the claimed goods nor is there a need to keep them free”, according to the Federal Administrative Court. According to the BVGer, there is a so-called requirement to keep the trademark free in trademark law. It states that generic terms cannot be registered as trademarks. Because the competitors also need such information to describe their products. In the case of “Apple”, however, the Swiss trademark protection authority did not adequately explain this fact. Because experience has shown that the symbol of the apple is not typical for sound, video and film recordings or for the content of corresponding data carriers, the Federal Administrative Court found.

There are also no indications “that a significant number of providers would like to keep this design of the apple available on the same topic (…) and it is also not evident or to be expected”. Therefore, Apple should be granted trademark protection for sound, video and film recordings in Switzerland. The IGE can now appeal the decision to the Federal Supreme Court.

Restriction if the brand is about apples

The logo of the Association of Swiss Fruit Producers.

(Bild: Swiss Fruit Association)

One The Federal Administrative Court makes the restriction However: “If the trademark were used for media dealing with apples, it would lose protection”. The original concerns of the Association of Swiss Fruit Producers have diminished for the time being with the verdict. The logo of the 111-year-old association consists of a red apple with an integrated white Swiss cross.

In recent years, both the association and the media have repeatedly expressed concerns that there could be legal uncertainty about the use of the association’s logo. “We have taken note of the verdict and currently see no need for action in our visual communication and sales promotion”. The situation is still being followed, according to the Swiss Fruit Association.

(bme)

