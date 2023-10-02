Swiss fashion industry – That’s why online business doesn’t work – News

Contents

The Bayard fashion house deliberately avoids online trading. He never made a profit. But the industry is also struggling in other ways.

Silvia Bayard is called Switzerland’s secret fashion queen. That makes her uncomfortable, she says in the ECO Talk. She has a tough job: as managing director of the fashion company Bayard, which she and her husband Fredy own a third of.

The Bayards made a conscious decision: They have completely stopped doing online business since 2020. “It was simply never profitable,” says Fredy Bayard, who was against online from the start.

Declining online trade

Open box Close box

The online business with clothes and shoes in Switzerland accounted for around 28 percent of total sales in 2022. That is almost 2 percentage points less than in the previous year. Sales in stores increased by around 2 percentage points during the same period (figures: market research institute GFK).

The online fashion giant Zalando also suffered a decline in sales of 2.5 percent to the equivalent of 2.5 billion francs in the first half of 2023.

Unlike many of its competitors, the fashion house relies entirely on sales in stores. Today the Bayard Group has 88 branches. In 2022 it recorded sales of 155 million francs.

Chicory founder: resistance given up

Jörg Weber, founder of the Swiss fashion company Chicorée, resisted online business for a long time. The fashion chain made sales of 184 million francs with fast fashion in 2022, with 176 branches across Switzerland.

But now the company has given up its resistance. Chicorée managing director Thomas Ullmann launched the online business in spring 2022 in the form of one-day flash sale events, where orders can be ordered online on Sundays. The company wants to expand its online business by the beginning of next year.

Jörg Weber tells SRF that you have to have an online presence today, it’s part of the overall offering. «It is a marketing tool. But I don’t know anyone yet who makes money online.”

Online is a marketing tool. But I don’t know anyone yet who makes money from it.

PKZ obviously sees things differently – another well-known player in the Swiss fashion business. The company relies on online, which is paying off. Sales from the company’s own online shop grew by 15 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Online accounts for 10 percent of total sales, namely 19 million francs in 2022, as could be read in the industry magazine “Textilwirtschaft”.

Expensive online investments cannibalize stores

Marcel Stoffel, retail consultant and former managing director of the Glatt shopping center in Wallisellen, Zurich, confirms the picture of difficult online business from discussions with company bosses. The digital channels were part of the fashion business, but: “You have to be careful, because every franc that you spend on online logistics and on everything that is needed to be able to run the online business professionally is then missing in the stationary one Trade.”

Swiss fashion houses in distress

The Swiss fashion market has shrunk by a quarter since 2014 – to 7.6 billion francs. During the same period, over 3,000 clothing stores disappeared, 230 in the last year alone.

A harsh wind is blowing against Swiss fashion houses. Thomas Herbert experienced this first hand. He was head of the Schild fashion chain, which no longer exists, and later managing director of Globus.

“There are very few chances of being able to grow in this market,” he said ten years ago. The reason for this was a constant stream of new applicants from abroad and more loading space, while sales in the overall market were stagnating.

Today Herbert is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bayard. He bought – together with the Bayard couple – 31 Globus branches. With Bayard he is not relying on online business.

But the harsh wind will not abate in the shops either. Silvia Bayard says in Eco Talk that being able to increase sales in the 2023 financial year would be “a challenge”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

