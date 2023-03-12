aviation

After Corona low: Swiss flies back into the profit zone Swiss has recovered from the nosedive in the corona pandemic and is back in the black in 2022. The Swiss airline posted a profit of CHF 456 million last year.

The airline is back in the black. Keystone

In the third year of Corona, Swiss is back in the profit zone: As the Swiss airline announced on Friday, it was back in the black in 2022 thanks to optimized costs, more stable flight operations and favorable market conditions. Specifically, the airline achieved an operating profit of 456 million francs after an operating loss of 405 million francs in the previous year.

At 4.4 billion, operating income was “about twice as high as in the previous year”, writes Swiss. And the company’s liquidity situation has “further improved” since the early repayment of the Corona bank loan last spring. In addition, according to Swiss, Swiss has “created a good starting position to continue investing in its employees and the customer experience and to drive forward efforts in the area of ​​​​sustainability”.

The good performance in the past year also applies symbolically to the fourth quarter. Swiss was able to improve its operating result “substantially” to 169 million. In the same period, operating income also increased significantly compared to 2021. (sat/have)