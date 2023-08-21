Swiss labor market – lack of staff in the hospitality industry – now wages are rising – News

Contents

Despite better pay, restaurants still struggle to find enough staff. But that doesn’t apply to everyone.

Closed terraces, shortened opening times or some completely closed – 41 percent of restaurateurs are still struggling to find enough staff. And because bosses have to actively compete for staff, wages are rising. Stronger than in any other industry.

Not only market wages, but also minimum wages are rising. The social partners have already agreed: the cost of living will be offset and there will be five francs per month.

Hotel industry is heading for a record year

“It’s great that the minimum wage is rising,” says Roger Lang from the Hotel & Gastrounion workers’ organization. “But wages are still at a low level.” There is more to it, because the hospitality industry is doing very well at the moment.

Wages in the hospitality industry

Currently unskilled workers in the hospitality industry earn at least 3580 francs per month, employees with an apprenticeship 4370 francs. In addition, there are supplements for the 13th monthly salary.

Sea lohnrechner.ch from the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (based on figures from the Federal Statistical Office), a trained service specialist with ten years of professional experience and an average wage currently earns around 4800 francs, which is 400 francs more than the minimum wage for employees with an apprenticeship. The same applies to a cook.

For unskilled workers, the difference between the minimum wage and the market wage is slightly larger.

In fact, the Swiss hotel industry is heading for a record year. Never before have so many people stayed in Swiss hotels in the first half of the year as this year.

You can also feel that in Lucerne’s Hotel Montana, which belongs to Hotel & Gastrounion. Miriam Böger, director of the hotel, explains: “Now we are back to the times before the pandemic.” She also feels the labor shortage in Montana, but she has many long-standing employees who in turn would recruit colleagues with whom they would like to work.

Legend: The Swiss hotel industry is heading for a record year. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller (symbol image)

You always have vacancies, which is normal with 140 employees. She can fill the positions again and again, also because she can pay more than others in the industry. The owner – the Hotel & Gastrounion – consciously invests in the staff and foregoes dividends.

“The reputation of the industry needs to improve”

You also train yourself, which Böger sees as the responsibility of the industry. “If you don’t train yourself, you shouldn’t be surprised if there are no skilled workers on the market.”

The minimum wages are not the yardstick, because the market wages are far above the minimum wages.

Lang adds that the reputation of the industry urgently needs to be improved: “Many people are still leaving the industry because the working hours, the poor pay and a lack of appreciation are not attractive.”

Wages will continue to rise

Casimir Platzer from Gastrosuisse thinks the unions are badmouthing the industry. «The hospitality industry offers wonderful jobs and very attractive working conditions.» At the moment the situation for the employees is extremely good, they can demand higher wages. “The minimum wages are not the yardstick, because the market wages are far above the minimum wages.”

“Wages have already risen sharply,” Platzer continues. And the figures from the economic research center KOF at ETH Zurich show that they will continue to rise in the next quarter. According to Platzer, many employees returned after Corona, and there are also shortages of skilled workers in other sectors.

According to Platzer, no company could afford to offer poor working conditions today. “The market decides which companies survive.”

Roger Lang would rather improve the minimum standards via a new collective labor agreement. But you also have to openly explain to the guest why what costs how much.

Good working conditions result in higher prices on the menu. Even if things are going well in the hospitality industry at the moment, it is clear that not all companies can afford it.

