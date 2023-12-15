Swiss monetary policy – SNB leaves key interest rate unchanged – News

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is leaving the key interest rate at 1.75 percent. After the US Federal Reserve’s decision, the SNB is also not touching interest rates for the time being. In the afternoon, the decisions of the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) follow. According to analysts, no interest rate corrections are expected here either.

According to the SNB, price stability is guaranteed with the current key interest rate well into 2026. The forecast for inflation in 2024 and 2025 has been significantly reduced, the SNB said in a communiqué.

However, uncertainty remains high. She will closely monitor developments and adjust monetary policy “if necessary” in order to ensure price stability in the medium term.

In June 2022, the SNB tightened the interest rate screw slightly for the first time in 15 years by half a percentage point, followed by four further interest rate increases by June 2023. As in September, the SNB is now taking a break for the time being.

Will the key interest rate be lowered soon?

“Next year, the Swiss National Bank will probably be under pressure to act,” says SRF business editor Manuel Rentsch. “It is now becoming apparent in the USA that the American Federal Reserve could lower the key interest rate in around three steps next year, we are talking about 0.75 percentage points and then the question arises as to whether the SNB has to follow suit and also reduce the key interest rate. »

If it doesn’t lower the key interest rate next year, the Swiss franc could become even stronger against the dollar than it already is, says Rentsch. “And the National Bank has to keep an eye on that.”

SNB wants to ensure cash supply for the population

The SNB is currently putting together a group of experts to deal with the cash supply to the population. The supply of cash is a core task of the SNB, said SNB Vice President Martin Schlegel at the National Bank’s monetary policy assessment.

Accordingly, the central bank is putting together a broad-based group of experts. “It is intended to identify challenges in the cash supply and develop solutions.” It is particularly important to maintain access to cash so that its use by consumers and the acceptance of cash by companies are not restricted.

A payment survey by the SNB showed that more than 95 percent of the population want to continue to be able to use cash as a means of payment in the future.

