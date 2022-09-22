Home Business Swiss National Bank raises rates by 75bps, out of the era of negative rates
Business

Swiss National Bank raises rates by 75bps, out of the era of negative rates

by admin

The Swiss National Bank raised its benchmark interest rates to 0.5%. A move that puts an end to the era of negative rates in Europe.

The 75 basis point hike follows an increase to -0.25% on June 16, which was the first rate hike in 15 years. Previously, the Swiss central bank had kept rates stable at -0.75% since 2015.

Inflation in Switzerland is currently at its highest in three decades, reaching 3.5% last month.

The Swiss franc reached its strongest level against the euro since January 2015 at the beginning of the week as economists began speculating on the prospect of a 75 basis point rise.

Switzerland was the last country in Europe with a negative policy rate as central banks in the region aggressively hiked rates to cope with inflationary pressures.

Japan is now the last major economy with a central bank with rates in negative territory, on Thursday the Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates unchanged at -0.1%.

Denmark, meanwhile, ended its nearly ten-year negative streak on September 8, when the central bank raised policy rates by 0.75 percentage points to 0.65%.

See also  Huawei MateBook 13s/14s released: all series 2.5K touch screen, starting from 6,999 yuan-Huawei Huawei

You may also like

Piazza Affari falls after the Fed. The ECB...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

Eataly, Investindustrial is the new partner to get...

Can run Android App! Windows 11 2022’s first...

The Fed’s dot plot is shocked by a...

Fed, the hard line on rates worries the...

Microsoft releases Win11 Beta 22621.601 and 22622.601 to...

Credit Suisse aims to divide the investment bank...

In Japan still negative rates. Bank of Japan...

vivo X Fold + folding screen phone warm-up:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy