Swiss Post buys forest – from a German prince!

Million deal for the climate: Swiss Post is buying a huge piece of forest from this German prince

It is now clear who is enabling Swiss Post to buy a 2,500 hectare forest in Thuringia: it is a prince named Michael von Sachsen-Weimar-Eisenach. How did that happen? The story of a multiple difficult legacy.

Prince Michael of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach got his family forest back after the end of the GDR.

Imago Images

The business got its start on the hunt. Prince Michael of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, 77, talked about his wish for early settlement of the inheritance. His only daughter, Princess Leonie, shouldn’t have to struggle with the Zillbacher Forest one day. With 2400 hectares, this is one of the largest private forest areas in Thuringia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

