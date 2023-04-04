– 2nd class costs almost 5 percent more, GA for the first time over 4,000 francs The industry is increasing ticket prices again after seven years. On average, these will increase by 4.3 percent from 2024. Consumer protection criticizes this step.

The ticket prices are on average 4.3 percent more expensive: train passengers in Bern train station. (icon picture) Photo: Christian Beutler (Keystone)

For the first time since 2016, the public transport industry will increase ticket prices at the end of the year. On average, tickets across the entire range are 4.3 percent more expensive. Reasons include the larger supply and increased costs for wages, maintenance and energy.

This was announced by the industry organization Alliance Swisspass on Tuesday. The price increase therefore includes the increase in VAT due to the AHV reform by 0.4 percentage points from 2024. Other reasons for the tariff measure are inflation and falling funds for compensation in regional passenger transport.

The prices for single tickets, day and multi-journey tickets and class changes will rise by 4.2 percent. In the 2nd class it is even 4.8 percent. The half-fare card will be five francs more expensive, the GA costs an average of 5.1 percent more. The GA for adults now costs 4,080 francs.

Most recently, the prices for public transport at national level had remained stable for seven years – there has never been a longer phase without price increases in public transport, as the Alliance Swisspass wrote.

Consumer protection: price increase too high and at the wrong time

The Consumer Protection Foundation describes the price increase in public transport as too high. The timing is also wrong. In addition, the prices for the most loyal customers – the commuters – would rise. The VCS directs its criticism to the federal government.

For consumer protection, the price increase is not carried out in solidarity. The same increase in price is not provided for in 1st class. When Alliance Swisspass speaks of solidarity, it is “far-fetched”, the foundation criticizes. It is extremely surprising who is asked to pay how much.

Public transport must be financed, also by customers. However, the timing of the price increase is extremely unfavorable due to inflation. For climate protection reasons and after the pandemic dip, more people should use public transport. The price increase, which increases the price of the second-class general subscription to over 4,000 francs, is counterproductive.

There must be more creative solutions, also for people who no longer drive to work every day. So far, only beginnings are visible, writes consumer protection. Additional passengers would also generate additional income, writes consumer protection.

The Swiss Traffic Club (VCS) accepts the inflation-related price increases. However, he considers the federal government’s cuts in regional transport and the railway infrastructure fund to be untenable. The VCS states that this austerity policy is slowing down the rail system. It accelerates the price spiral for tickets and reduces the offer.

SDA/sep

Found a mistake?Report now.