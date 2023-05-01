Home » Swiss quality selection continues to grow
Business

Swiss quality selection continues to grow

by admin
The Market regularly seeks out reasonably priced, quality companies. Roche and Schindler manage to re-enter Switzerland, and the two-wheeler manufacturer Pierer Mobility is there for the first time. But a Swiss company is also involved in Europe.

A financial crisis appears to have been averted. That’s the tenor on the stock exchanges since Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse were closed down by the state or forced into marriage. Financial stocks have recovered significantly since the end of March. Energy stocks also felt a boost, benefiting from the surprise OPEC+ production cut.

