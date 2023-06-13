Swiss stock exchange SIX – Trading on the Swiss stock exchange possible again – News

news/wirtschaft/schweizer-boerse-six-handel-an-schweizer-boerse-wieder-moeglich”/>
- Due to technical problems, trading on the Swiss stock exchange SIX was temporarily suspended.
- The prices of individual shares and indices have remained at the same level since shortly after 11 a.m.
- Trading resumed at 2 p.m.
A spokesman for the stock exchange explained after initial clarifications that the reason for the breakdown was a software error and not a hacker attack. Restoration measures were initiated immediately.
The Spanish stock exchange, which is also owned by SIX, was not affected by the outage, according to the spokesman.
SRF 4 News, June 13, 2023, 1:30 p.m.; sda/awp/geta
