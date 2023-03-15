Home Business Swiss sweets – Zältli are more popular than Guetzli – News
Swiss sweets – Zältli are more popular than Guetzli

  • After the severe slump in the Corona years, the volume of Swiss confectionery sold in 2022 rose by almost a third compared to the previous year.
  • Sweets from Switzerland are selling better again, especially abroad.
  • While sweets were very popular, long-life baked goods such as biscuits or aperitifs were less in demand.

The business of Swiss confectionery and long-life baked goods manufacturers recovered significantly last year, like the industry association Biscosuisse. In total, 37,324 tons and 44,706 tons of long-life baked goods were sold in 2022. But the differences between Zältli and Guetzli are big.

Who is Biscosuisse?


open box
Box zuklappen

As an association, Biscosuisse unites the industrial Swiss manufacturers of confectionery, long-life baked goods and other Swiss foods. The 12 companies active in the confectionery sector employed 876 people in Switzerland in 2022. The member companies active in the long-life baked goods sector employed 2,237 people in Switzerland in 2022. The association members export their products to over 96 countries.

Swiss sweets are in demand abroad

Overall, the volume of Swiss confectionery sold increased by 32.6 percent compared to the previous year. They were more than half, namely 53.4 percent, sugar-free.

The fact that confectionery sold better again was mainly due to exports. According to Biscosuisse, the proportion of sweets that went abroad rose to 85.6 percent. Last year it was 82 percent.

Exports to the USA in particular have grown significantly. More than a third of the confectionery produced in this country is now shipped to the other side of the Atlantic. A fifth goes to Germany.

See also  Brunetta: "With the end of smart working and the Green Pass we will have a boom, GDP will go beyond the forecast by 6%"

In contrast, the Swiss population is also consuming more and more imported goods: the proportion of foreign confectionery rose to 81.8 percent in 2022. Before the pandemic, this proportion was 76.7 percent in 2019, according to the association.

Less, but more expensive biscuits sold

Meanwhile, things were a bit worse for the biscuit manufacturers. The total sales volume of Swiss long-life baked goods producers fell by 1.5 percent in 2022. At the same time, however, industry sales increased by 3.4 percent, the statement said.

In the case of long-life baked goods, which include biscuits or aperitifs, the domestic market share is significantly higher than the export share. This has lost importance for Swiss long-life baked goods over the past decade and was only 19.5 percent in 2022. Nevertheless, the Swiss confectionery manufacturers were able to increase their exports compared to the previous year – by 1.0 percent in terms of volume and 7.8 percent in terms of value.

Biscosuisse writes that domestic pressure can be felt, which is why domestic sales of Swiss long-life baked goods fell by 2.1 percent. At the same time, however, an increase in value of 2.5 percent compared to 2021 was also recorded here.

Schweizer Zucker AG increases profit


open box
Box zuklappen

Schweizer Zucker AG was also able to increase its total volume of sugar sold by around 2 percent to around 250,000 tons compared to the previous year. According to that annual report the stock corporation was able to increase its profit in 2021/22. At around 419,000 francs, this was over 100,000 francs higher.

See also  Liaoning's 100 major power grid projects are tackled and the State Grid Liaoning Zhuanghe pumped-storage power station project is fully launched - Xinhua English.news.cn

The increased sales, which rose from 217.9 million francs to 221.5 million francs, can be attributed to the higher sugar prices. However, this was offset by higher energy and purchase prices.

