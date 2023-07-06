Swiss toy market – beloved toy shops – doomed to death by online trade? – News

Contents

A market researcher on the sale of Franz Carl Weber says that the click of the mouse will never replace the great feelings in the store.

With the sale of Franz Carl Weber FCW to the German drugstore chain Müller, the traditional Swiss toy store is breaking new ground. The reason for the move is the trend towards online trading and difficulties in the corona pandemic. The FCW branches are to be retained for the time being, all employees would continue to be employed. However, the retail space would become smaller in the long term, said VR President Marcel Dobler, St. Gallen FDP National Councilor and co-founder of Digitec, the largest electronics online shop in the country.

Pandemic years paid differently

The Swiss toy market grew significantly during the pandemic years, by 16 percent between 2019 and 2022, explains Kurt Meister, a technical expert at the market research institute GfS. It was correspondingly important to be well positioned in the online business as well, the share of which increased from 15 to 25 in the same period. “Franz Carl Weber obviously missed out on profiting from this boom,” estimates Meister.

It is difficult to estimate whether the smaller shops would have overslept the online trend, says Meister and emphasizes that the pandemic has taken everyone by surprise. Building an online business also requires large investments and it is very difficult to run it profitably.

70 percent of all sales are still made on the floor.

Despite the announcement of smaller retail spaces at FCW in the long term, Meister is convinced that toy stores will always need it. 70 percent of all sales are still made on the floor. The toy market is an emotional market, just like the sporting goods market: “People want to go there, experience it with all their senses, be well advised and surprised.”

According to Meister, this is an opportunity for toy shops and many other shops. At the same time, he concedes that the hybrid world is becoming ever more demanding. Customers also often decide very spontaneously and unpredictably whether they buy online or traditionally in a store.

Toy boom somewhat over

Meister assumes that the boom in the toy market will slow down somewhat, from which the big online players such as Brack, Digitec, Galaxus and Microspot benefited enormously during the pandemic: “People are going on vacation more, eating out more , make more use of cultural and sports activities and are therefore less at home and need fewer toys for themselves and the children.»

