Swiss trade association – Urs Furrer is to become the new SGV director – News

Things should finally work out with the managing director of Chocosuisse and Biscosuisse. The Chamber of Commerce has the final say.

The last few months have not been an easy time for the association, says Fabio Regazzi, President of the SGV Board. Because the man who was supposed to inherit long-term director Hans-Ulrich Bigler was removed from power before he could even take office.

Henrique Schneider embellished and copied his CV – these were the allegations of plagiarism published by the “NZZ am Sonntag”. That was early last summer.

Henrique Schneider was a successor to Hans Ulrich Bigler’s currency: clearly legal-bourgeois. The new guy is made of completely different stuff, explains Fabio Regazzi, who also sits on the National Council for the Ticino Center party.

Legend: Urs Furrer, managing director of the industry associations Chocosuisse and Biscosuisse in an undated photo. Keystone/Chocosuisse

Urs Furrer is 51 years old, a lawyer and jurist and currently president of the industry association of biscuits and chocolate processors Chocosuisse. Before that he was on the management board of the economic umbrella organization Economiesuisse.

New wood – new course?

The trade association will consistently stay on a bourgeois line, emphasizes Fabio Regazzi and adds: “Perhaps not as right-wing as was the case from time to time.” Furrer could represent this position well. He is analytical, well structured and very liberal, which will benefit the association internally and externally.

I hope that we, as representatives of SMEs, will once again be seen as popular.

The quarrels over the replacement of the director’s position not only damaged the company’s external image. They also reflected an internal dispute over the question of how to react externally.

Legend: SGV President Fabio Regazzi is convinced that the proposed candidate Urs Furrer brings the necessary liberal values ​​to the position of director. As the umbrella organization of Swiss SMEs, the SGV represents 230 associations with almost 500,000 companies. Keystone/Anthony Anex

If Urs Furrer is now elected, this dispute should at least be resolved to some extent, as Fabio Regazzi emphasizes: “We want to continue to position ourselves clearly in terms of content. However, the style of communication will probably change. I hope that we, as representatives of SMEs, will once again be seen as popular.” Before that, however, the 100-member Chamber of Commerce must confirm its new director on October 25th.

