Swiss vote for global minimum tax for large corporations

In Switzerland, however, there is also a strong interest in raising corporate income tax to at least 15 percent. Because if an affected company would have to pay less in this country, other countries in which the group also has business units could skim off the difference to the global minimum rate. The proposed supplementary tax would affect around 200 globally active Swiss companies and around 2,000 subsidiaries of large international corporations in the country. The federal government expects additional revenue of between CHF 1 billion and CHF 2.5 billion per year. Globally active corporations such as the food world market leader Nestle, the two pharmaceutical giants Novartis and Roche, the major bank UBS or the insurers Zurich and Swiss Re have their headquarters in Switzerland.