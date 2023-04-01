Home Business Swiss wants to hire external pilots
Business

Swiss wants to hire external pilots

by admin
Swiss wants to hire external pilots

Pilot wanted urgently! Swiss reacts to bottlenecks in the cockpit – but is that enough?

The Lufthansa subsidiary realizes that it has too few pilots in its own cockpit school. Now she wants to hire more external people. The own crew speaks of a “failure”.

Swiss would love to hire new pilots at the touch of a button. But it is not that easy.

Bild: Gaetan Bally / Keystone

In aviation, the approaching summer is not only causing joy in view of the great demand for bookings after the peak of the pandemic, but also nervousness. Will the airports and airlines have enough staff at the start to be able to handle the passenger numbers?

See also  Tianjin Youfa Steel Pipe Group Co., Ltd. Announcement on the Implementation Results of Share Repurchase_Plan_Centralized Bidding_Situation

You may also like

New Lambroghini Revuelto, when sportiness is sustainable

Ma Yun changed his plan and suddenly returned...

Co-working for SMEs instead of a battery factory:...

From Vontobel new Memory Cash Collect certificates with...

Meloni and eight members of the government at...

Microsoft Teams operated by 21Vianet officially released –...

New telecom company is fighting for Swiss customers

Occupied houses, government blitz: progress in the “upside...

David Hasselhoff, Migros-Diversity, Roger Federer

Auto, the revolution is called hydrogen: where green...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy