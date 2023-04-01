Pilot wanted urgently! Swiss reacts to bottlenecks in the cockpit – but is that enough? The Lufthansa subsidiary realizes that it has too few pilots in its own cockpit school. Now she wants to hire more external people. The own crew speaks of a “failure”.

Swiss would love to hire new pilots at the touch of a button. But it is not that easy. Bild: Gaetan Bally / Keystone

In aviation, the approaching summer is not only causing joy in view of the great demand for bookings after the peak of the pandemic, but also nervousness. Will the airports and airlines have enough staff at the start to be able to handle the passenger numbers?