Swiss watch exports on record course in May 2023

Swiss watch exports on record course in May 2023

Exports on record course: Swiss watches are in demand in China and the USA

Watch exports increased sharply in May. The industry is on a record course, but the stock market is wary of the Swatch Group & Co.

Watch exports to China more than doubled in May.

The Swiss watch industry exported wristwatches worth 2.2 billion Swiss francs in May. This corresponds to an increase of 14.5 percent compared to the same month last year. The industry is booming, above all thanks to the still excellent economy in the USA and a strong catching-up trend in China. She is on record course.

