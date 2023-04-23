Home » Swissair-Kaffee, SR Technics, Uber Eats, Coop-Wyss
Swissair-Kaffee, SR Technics, Uber Eats, Coop-Wyss

Swissair coffee celebrates a mini comeback ++ Uber has to sit in detention in Züritüütsch ++ Coop sells meatloaf as a vegetarian menu

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

In the business world, Swissair is just cold coffee – but not when it comes to catering by SR Technics.

Recently invited SR-Technics boss Jean-Marc Lenz to Zurich Airport to lay the foundation stone for a second, so-called test cell, to test engines. The guests also included Lukas Brosi, who will soon take over the airport chief post Stephan Widrig takes over. The ceremony symbolized the future growth plans of Lenz’ maintenance group, which was once owned by Swissair. But the attentive guests must also have felt some melancholy. Because the coffee came from canisters labeled “Pers. Restaurant Balsberg» – including the Swissair logo. A “café nostalgia” so to speak.

